Transfer Portal Destinations: Where Have LSU Football's Departing Players Landed?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain one of the most active programs in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with double-digit additions to this point.
Kelly and Co. have brought in 14 newcomers via the portal while seeing 18 members of the 2024 roster elect to enter the free agent market over the last four weeks.
It was clear LSU would be active in the Transfer Portal. After going 9-4 on the season, the program did not live up to the "LSU standard" in Baton Rouge with the 2025 season quickly becoming a pivotal year for the program.
From a roster construction perspective, LSU is in good shape. There are several immediate impact pieces heading to Baton Rouge this offseason with the chance to elevate the program in 2025.
LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with impressive pieces heading down South, but what about the ex-Tigers heading elsewhere? Where have the departing players landed?
A look into who's departed the program, where they're heading for the 2025 season and the 14 newcomers LSU has added to this point.
The Offseason Moves:
The 2024 Departures (18):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman
When it comes to recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU quickly proved they would be one of the most active programs in the free agent market during the three-week window.
The Tigers currently hold the No. 1 class in the portal with 14 additions locked in to this point, but the expectation remains that the program isn't done just yet.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said prior to the portal window opening. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
