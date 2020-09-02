Video: Catch the Highlights from LSU Football's Tuesday Practice

LSU was back on the practice field Tuesday after a hot, humid Monday that coach Ed Orgeron said the team needed with the recent return of the offensive line. It was reported last week by the Advocate that the offensive line was quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure.

The unit returned to practice on Monday and Orgeron said in his weekly zoom call that he was glad this happened with still a month away from kickoff and not during the middle of the season.

"Here's what happens, there's going to be a couple guys that are going to be positive, maybe more, but there are some guys that are going to be around them so they had to get quarantined, just liked we did," Orgeron said.

"It's good that it happened now and not in the middle of the season. Our team did a great job of adjusting, our coaching staff did a great job of adjusting. We've got our whole offensive line back. We had a very physical practice yesterday. We didn't have any physical practices last week because of that and it's just a situation that we're in. It may come up with another unit, we'll just have to deal with it."

There is also some roster shifting that the purple and gold are going to role with the departure of four defensive linemen. After starting his career as a defensive tackle, redshirt freshman Joseph Evans was moved to offense a season ago. Now that Tyler Shelvin has opted out, Orgeron announced on Tuesday that Evans would slide back to defensive tackle, where there's suddenly more opportunity to play.





"This was a hard decision because Joe Evans was doing a really good job on the offensive line, really blocking well," Orgeron said. "I talked to him today and I think he has a chance to play on defense so we're gonna move him to defense today to add some depth, especially inside."

Video and photo courtesy of LSU sports.