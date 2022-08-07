WATCH: Five-Star LSU Target Nyckoles Harbor Dominates Competition

LSU target and 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor continues to raise his stock before entering his final year of high school. The dual-sport phenom has been lighting it up on track this summer, posting a new personal record while winning the 200m at the AAU Junior Olympics.

Harbor won the 17-18 year old 200 meters dash with a time of 20.96 seconds. The top 10 (football) prospect in the 2023 class will look to be a two-sport athlete, playing on both the gridiron and track.

The speed and athleticism of Harbor is uncanny. Calling him a phenom doesn’t do him justice with the things he is capable of on the football field while being just as gifted on the track.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder (!!) will have the ability to play several positions at the collegiate level, being recruited as a pure athlete.

LSU has continued their pursuit of the five-star freakish athlete, who locked in his official visit with the Tigers for the weekend of Oct. 8. Defensive ends coach Jamar Cain has been pushing for Harbor significantly over the last few months, finally getting a huge official visit from the one of a kind prospect.

Harbor tallied 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and an incredible 66 quarterback hurries in his junior campaign, while also forcing six fumbles and blocking two punts and catching five touchdown passes.

LSU getting an official visit from the gifted athlete is a huge win for this program. Look for the Tigers to continue to put their foot on the gas for Harbor, who could boost this program’s 2023 recruiting class from Top-10 to Top-5 instantaneously.