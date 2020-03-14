Column: We're All in This Together LSU Fans, So Stay Strong

It’s only been two days, but man, it’s felt like an eternity.

In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, the sports world has stopped. The world in general has stopped. And in times like these, it makes you sit down, reflect and appreciate the simple pleasures in life, like sports.

The temporary suspensions and cancellations have impacted collegiate athletics the most, and it isn’t close. While professional leagues like the NBA, NHL and MLB have announced indefinite suspensions, the NCAA and Power Five conferences like the SEC have sent very strong messages by canceling events like March Madness, the College World Series, Four on The Floor, all winter and spring sports, along with all organized team activities, including spring football practices, through at least April 15.

That’s a devastating gut-punch. It’s a gut-punch for the seniors in their final seasons. It’s a gut-punch for the writers who cover the games. It’s a gut-punch for the concession workers, and those who make the operation go behind-the-scenes.

The NCAA did make good on one ruling Friday afternoon, announcing they will grant eligibility relief to those players who had their spring sports cut short. That’s some positive news. A decision for winter athletes now looms.

It goes without saying that the events of the past 72 hours are unprecedented. They are unlike anything we’ve seen ever before. And you will always remember where you were when these moments took place.

Now, if you look at this through an LSU lens, the Tigers were hit as hard as any program in the country. With a basketball team primed to make a run in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, and a baseball team with eyes set on Omaha, all of those dreams came to a sudden end in complete heartbreak.

For the most part, the NCAA’s decision to cancel “March Madness” was unanimously accepted and inevitable, but their decision to cancel the College World Series, which kicks off in June, came with lots of pushback. If the panic surrounding the coronavirus blows over in a month, will they revisit this verdict? LSU could theoretically play SEC games and be crowned a conference champion, but not have the opportunity to play for a national title. Time will tell, but the thought of absolutely no sports from now until football season is surreal, and hasn’t fully registered yet.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey reacted to the decision on The Paul Finebaum Show Thursday.

“I’m surprised we’ve made a decision now in mid-March not to play a baseball or softball national championship event [in June]. So I look forward to learning what informed that decision,” Sankey said. "I hope we can learn more about what informed the NCAA's decision to extend the championship cancellation... into those spring sports. It'll be some important information for us to learn from, and I think use, as we make decisions."

For LSU sports, the immediate future is quite uncertain. For all the excitement that surrounded the basketball program, it was like air being taken out of a balloon. The Tigers hadn’t previously made back-to-back tournaments since the 2005, 2006 seasons under coach John Brady. Will Wade was set to finally get his chance to coach LSU in the Big Dance. That will have to wait another year. For LSU baseball, the expectations of a June run in Omaha now look improbable.

So here we are.

And to be honest, nobody really knows what the future holds. This is purely a day-by-day process. But we will get through this together. We’re all in this. So stay strong.

In the meantime, any Netflix or book recommendations will definitely be accepted.