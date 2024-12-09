What It Means: LSU Football Linebacker, Former Four-Star Entering Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have seen double-digit members of the 2024 roster enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with the regular season in the rearview mirror.
With the portal now officially open for business, the entries have begun stacking up with the Tigers losing a myriad of defensive pieces.
But there are benefits to the departures for LSU with scholarships opening up for the 2025 season.
Kelly and Co. will be "very aggressive" in the Transfer Portal with double-digit additions looking to be brought to Baton Rouge this offseason.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said last week. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
A look into a key defensive departure, what it means and the total players to enter the Transfer Portal to this point:
The Key Departure: Xavier Atkins
LSU true freshman linebacker Xavier Atkins will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Friday afternoon.
Atkins, a four-star linebacker and Louisiana native, will be a key name to watch once officially in the portal with several suitors set to line up for his services.
With LSU linebacker Harold Perkins going down with a torn ACL earlier in the season along with veteran West Weeks battling a lower-body injury, Brian Kelly turned to Atkins to take key snaps down the stretch.
It was true freshmen Atkins and Davhon Keys to take on bigger snaps than expected.
He played in seven games in 2024 where he logged three total tackles in his lone season with the Bayou Bengals.
Atkins is the second young defensive player set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it opens on Dec. 9.
The Defensive Departures: Da'Shawn Womack and Kylin Jackson
Da'Shawn Womack: EDGE
LSU defensive lineman Da'Shawn Womack will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports reported on Tuesday.
Womack, a former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, chose LSU over Georgia, Maryland and Ole Miss, among others, during his process just two years ago.
Now, the former blue-chipper has revealed he will test the Transfer Portal market where he is set to garner tremendous interest.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder totaled 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four pass deflections in his two seasons with the purple and gold.
Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
LSU safety Kylin Jackson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports revealed on Thursday.
Jackson, a Louisiana native and former four-star prospect, will be a hot commodity in the portal market with immense potential.
In two seasons with the program, Jackson played in 17 games with the Tigers - primarily on special teams - while recording five total tackles.
He redshirted in his first season with the Tigers in 2023 while battling the injury bug, but will be a player programs are willing to take a "gamble" on.
Jackson signed with the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M and a myriad of other top programs out of high school.
The Total Departures (10):
- Rickie Collins: Redshirt-Freshman Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Redshirt-Sophomore Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Senior Wide Receiver
- Jordan Allen: Redshirt-Sophomore Safety
- Da'Shawn Womack: Sophomore Defensive End
- Shelton Sampson: Redshirt-Freshman Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Redshirt-Freshman Safety
- Xavier Atkins: True Freshman Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Junior Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: True Freshman Cornerback
