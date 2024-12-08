What It Means: Pair of LSU Football Cornerbacks Entering the Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers saw a wave of players reveal their intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday afternoon.
The list of Tigers set to depart Baton Rouge continues growing with linebacker Xavier Atkins and cornerbacks Bernard Causey and Jyaire Brown bringing the count to double-digits.
Kelly and Co. were always going to utilize the portal this offseason, and with scholarships now opening up, the program will be "aggressive" in the coming months.
Kelly revealed the strategy heading into the offseason after taking a "backseat" approach during portal season last year.
“I think everybody that’s followed us knows that we weren’t very aggressive in the transfer portal,” he said. “We put together a defensive line using minimal resources. We’ve really put ourself in a position — and I’ll use this term loosely — to stay well under the cap so we could be quite aggressive this year and we will be very aggressive in that area as well as bringing in 16 mid-years.
“We think that the program in terms of the culture and the standards are such that we can do that now where we can bring in 16 freshmen and maybe, if not one of the largest transfer portal classes as well.”
Now, LSU has seen several defensive backs reveal their intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with Jyaire Brown, Bernard Causey and Kylin Jackson set to depart Baton Rouge.
A look into the departures, clear portal need and an SEC target emerging:
Jyaire Brown and Bernard Causey Set to Depart:
LSU will lose two pieces of the defensive backfield with Ohio State transfer Jyaire Brown and true freshman Bernard Causey set to enter the portal once it opens on Dec. 9.
Brown, who began his playing career at Ohio State, just wrapped up his lone season with the LSU Tigers in 2024. He had previously spent two seasons with the Buckeyes prior to his time in Baton Rouge.
The 5-foot-11, 177-pounder out of Louisiana played in three games for the Tigers this season where he tallied three tackles.
For Causey, the New Orleans (La.) native played in zero games during his lone season with the Bayou Bengals. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
Brown and Causey are two of the three defensive players to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday with linebacker Xavier Atkins joining them.
The Transfer Portal Need: Defensive Back
LSU has been labeled "DBU" for years, but over the last handful of seasons, it certainly hasn't lived up to the name.
There have been struggles in the defensive backfield during the "Brian Kelly Era" with a lack of talent spearheading the room.
Now, recruiting guru and elite-level cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is back in the mix to help lead the charge in reconstructing the defensive backfield. He's already begun working his magic after locking down America's No. 1 cornerback in DJ Pickett along with Louisiana's top defensive back, Aidan Anding.
That will help in the long-term, but in the short-term, it's about going out and finding effective pieces via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU will lose starting cornerback Zy Alexander along with starting safeties Major Burns and Sage Ryan after taking part in Senior Day on Nov. 30, but there will also be pieces departing via the portal.
Now, it's up to Raymond and Co. to utilize the portal to add pieces that can make an immediate impact. There will be pieces entering that will have ties to LSU. Now, it's a matter of LSU sealing the deal.
Cornerback Target Emerging: Florida's Ja'Keem Jackson
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor if the program elects to target the youngster. Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
The expectation is that LSU will be involved in Jackson's transfer process with the program likely losing starter Zy Alexander and others this offseason.
Nonetheless, with the former Gator in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.