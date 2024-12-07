What It Means: Starting LSU Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
LSU starting wide receiver CJ Daniels has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal where he will look to find a new home for his final season of eligibility, he announced earlier this week.
Daniels, who transferred to LSU last offseason, will now depart Baton Rouge after one year with the Tigers.
A standout at Liberty prior to his time in the purple and gold, Daniels' numbers took a dip in 2024 compared to his time with the Flames.
He totaled 42 receptions for 480 yards and zero touchdowns during his time with the Tigers last season.
Daniels joined the Tigers last spring after catching 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons at Liberty.
In 2023, Daniels earned second-team All-Conference USA honors following a season that saw him catch 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 2023, he finished second in Conference USA in receiving yards and TDs and ranked fifth in the league in receptions.
Daniels has seven career 100-yard games to his credit with five coming in 2023. He tied a career-high with eight receptions against Oregon in last year’s Fiesta Bowl. He tied his career-best with 157 receiving yards in the win over New Mexico State in the 2023 Conference USA Championship Game.
Now, Daniels will search for a new home, but what does his loss mean for the Tigers?
A look into the departures from LSU's wide receiver room, a key returnee and a target LSU will pursue this offseason:
The Pair of Transfers: Shelton Sampson and Landon Ibieta
Shelton Sampson: Redshirt-Freshman
LSU wide receiver Shelton Sampson is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Sampson, a former Top 100 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Class, played in 11 games for the LSU Tigers across two seasons, but did not reel in a reception.
The redshirt-freshman out of Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High was a pivotal piece to the Tigers' haul in 2023, but it was an underwhelming stint with Sampson unable to crack the rotation.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder showed flashes during Fall Camp early, but was ultimately unable to earn meaningful playing time in 2024 behind wideouts Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas.
Landon Ibieta: Redshirt-Sophomore
LSU wide receiver Landon Ibieta will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he announced.
The Mandevilla (La.) native has battled injuries during his time with the Tigers after playing in only three games in as many years.
A three-star prospect out of high school, Ibieta ranked as a Top 100 wideout in America and Top 25 prospect in Louisiana.
The 5-foot-11 speedster had remained committed to the Miami Hurricanes for much of his prep career, but ultimately flipped to the hometown Tigers prior to Signing Day in the 2022 cycle.
The NFL Draft Departure: Kyren Lacy
LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy will depart Baton Rouge after three seasons with the program following a stint with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
Lacy served as the Tigers' WR1 in 2024 where he tallied 56 receptions for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. The breakout campaign comes after Lacy logged 30 receptions for 558 yards and seven touchdowns for LSU in 2023.
Now, he's off to the 2025 NFL Draft after an impressive three-year stint with the Bayou Bengals.
The Key Returnee: Aaron Anderson
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson will return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season, he anounced via social media on Wednesday evening.
The Louisiana native is fresh off of a breakout campaign in 2024 after becoming one of Garrett Nussmeier's top weapons on offense.
It's been an interesting ride for Anderson. After signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022, he elected to redshirt in his lone season in Tuscaloosa.
After one year, he made the move to return to the Bayou State where he was used sparingly as a redshirt-freshman in 2023. He tallied 12 catches for 59 yards and zero touchdowns.
Then, in 2024, it all came together for the coveted wideout. Anderson pieced together a breakout season this fall after tallying 53 receptions for 784 yards and five touchdowns.
The Five-Star Portal Target: Micah Hudson
Texas Tech five-star true freshman wide receiver Micah Hudson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Red Raiders. 247Sports first reported his intentions to depart Lubbock last week.
The coveted wideout from the Lone Star State was one of the biggest wins in Texas Tech history on the recruiting trail after bypassing opportunities with the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, after a slow first season of college football where Hudson battled the injury bug, the coveted receiver plans to enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
He finished his first season with eight catches for 123 yards, but did not record a reception during the Red Raiders' final handful of games this season after a nagging injury derailed his year.
Hudson struggled to carve out a role in his first season at the next level, but now in search of a new program, colleges are salivating at the potential he attains.
He's currently listed as the No. 3 overall prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
Now, the "contenders" are being revealed with the LSU Tigers among the Top 5 schools to keep tabs on. The Tigers are joined by Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Colorado, according to Rivals.
