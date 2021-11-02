LSU Players Used Bye Week to Make Necessary Adjustments for Home Stretch of 2021 Season

Tigers have spent time looking at film to fix predictability on both sides of the ball.

LSU wasn't able to practice but in helmets during the bye week. Players across the roster weren't healthy enough to hit in full pads so they had to adjust the normal bye week schedule by getting their minds right and working on individual improvements.

The Tigers are down significant players across the roster and have taken the last week to in large part get their minds right for the final month of the season. For LSU quarterback Max Johnson, that meant getting into the film room and looking at the recent turnovers against Ole Miss.



"I just gotta keep two hands on the ball when I step up and I got hit on the first one," Johnson said. "I just gotta keep working on it with Coach Peetz and I'm trying to get better at staying strong in the pocket."

Johnson and the LSU offense haven't really found its stride in the absence of Kayshon Boutte, featuring a number of different receivers but haven't consistently hit on one or two reliable options. LSU coach Ed Orgeron mentioned one of the self scouting revelations from the bye week was the predictability on both sides of the ball.

While it's really difficult to completely change the identity of either the offense or the defense this late in the season, there have been tweaks made with both over the last week to throw a wrinkle into the Alabama gameplan.

"I think we've switched up a little bit, we were predictable for the past couple of weeks but they've done a good job of switching it up," Johnson said.

"This past week we went back and looked at everything that we've had success on this season," linebacker Damone Clark said. "The things we didn't have success on we just tuned up a little bit. There's different things we have in place for this upcoming game so I'm excited about it."

The offensive line has faced the brunt of the scrutiny this season but right tackle Austin Deculus thinks he's seen some growth in consistency with the last few performances but there's a ways to go.

"I would say we do some things good but our overall consistency as the past few weeks leading up to this bye week, I feel like we've grown," Deculus said. "We need to continue to stack practices and I think that's the biggest thing, overall consistency."

LSU has just four games remaining and there very well could be more of a focus on getting some of the younger players more involved down the stretch. But getting their minds and bodies right for these final games, particularly with all of the long term injuries on this roster was an important step.