What the Analytics Say: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 12
No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2) will look to bounce back in Week 12 in a matchup against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers' College Football Playoff hopes diminished on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium after a catastrophic 42-13 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Brian Kelly and Co. will now be on the outside looking in after falling to 6-3 on the season with their second Southeastern Conference loss of the year.
LSU has now dropped three contests to Southern Cal, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Now, with three games remaining on the regular season schedule and a bowl game also in the mix, the Bayou Bengals will have an opportunity to eclipse their third straight 10-win season under Kelly.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-4.5)
- Florida: (+4.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-185)
- Florida: (+154)
Over/Under: 55
The LSU Tigers are currently a 4.5-point favorite heading into the Week 12 clash. A line that hovered around the five-point mark a week ago, Vegas continues leaning towards the Tigers as the favorites on Saturday night.
The Betting Trends:
LSU is 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) overall so far this season.
Florida is 5-4 (55.6%) against the spread in 2024.
LSU is 1-2 against the spread on the road.
Florida is 2-3 against the spread at home.
LSU is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games.
Florida is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 games at home.
LSU is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 road games.
Florida is 0-4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against LSU.
The total went over in 10 of LSU’s last 11 road games.
The total went over in 6 of Florida’s last 9 home games.
LSU is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games as the favorite.
Florida is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games on a Saturday.
Vegas Chimes In:
LSU continues receiving a majority of the bets ahead of the Week 12 clash against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.
According to College Football-HQ: "LSU is getting 73 percent of bets to win the game and cover the narrow spread to avoid a third-straight loss. The other 27 percent of wagers project Florida will either win outright in the upset, or keep the final margin under five points in a loss."
The early point spread insinuates a narrow 30-25 victory for the LSU Tigers on the road against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
