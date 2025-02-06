What the Oddsmakers Say: LSU Football's 'Way-Too-Early' Win Total Revealed for 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue making significant changes this offseason to both the coaching staff and 2025 roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU boasts the No. 1 transfer class in America with double-digit immediate impact players heading to Baton Rouge, but changes off of the field have also been made by the program.
The Tigers welcomed 13 early-enrollees in January through the 2025 Signing Class along with 15 newcomers via the Transfer Portal.
Along with recruiting efforts being maximized, Kelly has retooled his support staff over the last few weeks with fresh faces heading to Baton Rouge.
LSU has added several young pieces to build a foundation during Kelly's first three seasons with the prrogram, but now the staff has taken an aggressive approach through the portal to bring in proven players.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said on Saturday. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
The 16 Portal Additions:
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
LSU has a unique blend of returning pieces alongside a myriad of newcomers arriving in Baton Rouge this offseason.
The Tigers bring back Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks, Aaron Anderson and Harold Perkins, among several others, from the 2024 season.
Kelly has also brought in over a handful of newcomers to the coaching staff.
“We’ve hired Aman Anand to be involved in our special teams,” Kelly said. “He was at Grambling. Really excited about him. We’ll add another special teams coach to the mix there to just support that unit, those units in particular and feel really good about that.
"We’ve added a defensive analyst in Noah Joseph, who’s an experienced coach both on and off the field, primarily worked with (defensive coordinator) Blake (Baker) at Missouri, so obviously they’re familiar. He’ll work on the back end of our defense.
"Tim Rattay, who many know probably from his time at Louisiana Tech, will work on the offensive side of the ball. We’ve added another offensive assistant from Oregon, Antonio Parks. He’ll work with the wide receivers. And we have a couple of others that are pending HR that I can’t talk about today. But I think in total we’re talking about eight positions.”
Despite piecing together a competitive roster this offseason with a star-studded coaching staff, the sportsbooks aren't as high on the Bayou Bengals as others.
FanDuel Sportsbook revealed the "way-too-early" win totals for a handful of the Southeastern Conference programs.
Where did LSU land?
The Southeastern Conference Win Totals Revealed:
Georgia: 9.5
Texas: 9.5
Tennessee: 9.5
Alabama: 8.5
LSU: 8.5
Florida: 6.5
It's clear the LSU Tigers enter College Football Playoff or "bust" territory heading into the 2025 season with expectations higher than ever.
Now, with Spring Camp right around the corner, Kelly and Co. will get a better look at the current roster with a critical offseason in full swing.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
