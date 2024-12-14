Which LSU Football Transfer Target Could Commit to the Tigers Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have gained commitments from a pair of priority targets via the NCAA Transfer Portal this week as the staff ramps up the evaluation process.
Kelly and Co. have been on a tear in the portal market with the program expressing interest in coveted targets while hosting multiple transfers this week.
Now, the LSU staff is beginning to reap the benefits of their recruiting efforts after gaining commitments from a pair of targets: Bauer Sharp and Ja'Keem Jackson.
The duo has signed the necessary paperwork and will join the LSU Tigers for the 2025 season after transferring from their respective universities.
With Sharp and Jackson on board, which transfer target could pop next for the Bayou Bengals?
A look into the pair of signees and a prized transfer target that continues trending towards Kelly's program.
The Pair of Signees: Bauer Sharp and Ja'Keem Jackson
TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
Oklahoma tight end transfer Bauer Sharp revealed his pledge to the LSU Tigers on Friday after a visit to Baton Rouge earlier in the week.
Sharp, a sought-after transfer with interest from several Power Four programs, checked in with Kelly and Co. this week before shutting things down.
Kelly and the Tigers were in dire need of bodies in the tight end room after star Mason Taylor declared for the 2025 NFL Draft along with sophomore Ka'Morreun Pimpton entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, with a razor thin tight end room, the Bayou Bengals secure Sharp after an impressive season with the Sooners in 2024.
The veteran transfer led Oklahoma in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) this season while playing an integral role for their offense. He also logged a pair of touchdowns for the Sooners.
There were ties in favor of the Tigers here for Sharp. An Alabama native, he signed with Southeastern Louisiana out of high school before making the move to Oklahoma last season.
Now, Kelly and Co. pushed all the right buttons in his recruitment in order to land his commitment. Sharp has also signed with the Tigers in order to make things official.
"He's a talented player with physicality; especially in the run game. If you watch him closely, some of the things they did with him in the passing game, we've seen from other tight ends," Kelly said of Sharp on Friday after the signing was made official.
"If you really look at his body of work, it's the physicality in the run game. Pulling, blocking tackles, being out on the perimeter. Love his physicality in the run-game. Still, a very good athlete. He came in as a quarterback at Southeast Louisiana. He has the ability to do some really good things for us in the passing game as well.
"I think what really stood out was having that kind of versatility in the running game and the passing game."
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Florida transfer cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on Saturday morning after a midweek visit to Baton Rouge.
Jackson, an integral piece to the Gators' defensive backfield prior to injury, heads to Death Valley with the chance to make an immediate impact for Corey Raymond's secondary.
He spent two seasons with Billy Napier's Florida program before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as a redshirt-freshman.
In year one with the program, Jackson appeared in 11 games as a true freshman after bursting on the scene for the Gators.
Fast forward to his second season with the program in 2024 and Jackson missed a majority of the season after suffering an injury early in the year.
The Sunshine State native totaled 11 tackles and four pass breakups over the course of two seasons in Gainesville.
Now, he heads to LSU with the opportunity to make an immediate impact for Raymond's secondary.
Jackson was rated as the No. 3 cornerback in America in the 2023 Recruiting Class out of high school.
It's an important get for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals this offseason. With starting defensive back Zy Alexander departing Baton Rouge after exercising his eligibility, the cornerback room is razor thin heading into next year.
LSU will now bring in Jackson, the former No. 3 corner in America, alongside DJ Pickett, the No. 1 defensive back in the 2025 signing class.
Jackson and Pickett will also be joined by newcomer Aidan Anding, the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana. Anding signed with the Tigers in early December.
Commitment Watch: Kentucky WR Barion Brown
The Tigers are trending for Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown after he officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Now, after trimming his list and checking in with the LSU Tigers this week in Baton Rouge, Brown is trending for the program.
Brown ranks as a Top-10 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant SEC experience and the potential to be a WR1 for the LSU Tigers in 2025.
With LSU trending for his services, it'll be interesting to see how his process plays out down the stretch with other schools pursuing.
