Which LSU Football Wide Receiver Must Step Up in Week 2 Against Nicholls State?
LSU wide receiver Shelton Sampson has a golden opportunity to see meaningful snaps on Saturday night in the Tigers' Week 2 showdown against the Nicholls State Colonels.
The sophomore wideout hasn't cracked the LSU rotation just yet, but with Chris Hilton and Kyle Parker sidelined, Sampson will now be thrust into the mix.
Brian Kelly knows it's Sampson's time to emerge for the program in his second season in the purple and gold.
“He's got to be able to play for us. We've got to get him on the field," Kelly said on Tuesday. “So, this is a big week for him and in the next weeks coming up. He's got to get into our rotation. If we get him in our rotation, it allows us to slide some people around. So, he becomes kind of a focal point for us moving forward.”
Sampson redshirted in his first season with the program after seeing limited game action. Now, despite LSU holding significant weapons, he's a player the coaching staff believes has significant potential.
The Louisiana native hasn't cracked the two-deep depth chart just yet. Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels have been working with the first-team along with Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker holding down the second-team, but with injuries in the receiver room, Sampson has been granted a golden opportunity in Week 2.
During Fall Camp, Kelly raved about Sampson's growth and the strides he took during his second offseason with the Tigers.
“I think that that’s what we’re looking for from him,” Kelly said Aug. 1. “The ability to go up for the football and compete for it. He was not a 50-50 guy last year. He was a 20-80 guy. He lost 80% of those. I believe he’s a 50-50 guy. I mean, he can go and get those balls.”
Now, heading into Nicholls State Week, Sampson is a player the coaching staff has circled as a wideout ready to make an impact.
Who's out this week for the LSU Tigers in the receiver room?
The Injury Report: Receiver Edition
Kyle Parker: Out (Elbow)
LSU redshirt-freshman wide receiver Kyle Parker is out for Week 2 against the Nicholls State Colonels with a UCL injury.
Parker is expected to return in the coming weeks, according to Kelly, but is listed as out for this weekend against an in-state foe.
A player who took that next step this offseason, LSU fell back on Parker to run with the first-team with Chris Hilton out with an ankle injury.
“It’s really about this consistent performance level … play in and play out that gives us the trust and confidence that we’re going to get when it’s time to perform," Kelly said last week of Parker. "That’s what Kyle has showed us. [He's been a} much more consistent ball catcher, much more consistent on the perimeter in blocking, route running.
“[Parker is] a guy you can trust now. I don’t think we have to live with mistakes with a guy like Kyle Parker. He can operate at a high level for us.”
Now, it's about getting healthy and back on the field sooner rather than later.
Chris Hilton: Out (Ankle)
LSU WR Chris Hilton missed the Tigers' Week 1 matchup against USC after dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle to close out camp. After suffering the injury during Week 3 of Fall Camp, Hilton has been sidelined for the last two and a half weeks.
"He's running. If he was an offensive lineman, he's playing. But he's an elite player," Kelly said on Tuesday. "We'll see how he goes through the week. I want to make sure he's 100% before we put him back out there."
Kelly reiterated Hilton's status last Wednesday during his weekly appearance on the SEC Teleconference with the staff hoping he could be good to go last Sunday, which he was unable to suit up for.
“We had (about an hour practice on Monday) and he was working on getting in and out of routes, precision work,” Kelly said on Wednesday. “We’ll accelerate that to the next phase, and we’ll see where he is. I know he wants to play. I know he’s working towards playing on Sunday. We’ll see how the week goes.”
Hilton put the pads on for last Wednesday's practice where he tested out his mobility and progression, but was unable to go. Now, it's about continuing to work his body up for Week 3 against South Carolina after being listed as out for Week 2.
