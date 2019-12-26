Only two days separate more than three weeks of preparation, hype and intensity for LSU players, coaches and fans alike, who now anxiously wait for that 3 p.m. kickoff with Oklahoma, a trip to the national championship on the line.

Despite all of the extracurricular activities that have gone on outside of the practice field and meetings in Atlanta, LSU has treated this week like business knowing the real goal is still two wins away.

"We're not going to the bowl. We're going to win a playoff game," coach Ed Orgeron said. "I think it's been a nice combination of letting us have our meeting time, great accommodations, practicing in the Dome, focus in and then they've had about a half hour or so of events each night, which has been good. The focus has been tremendous. They totally get that this is a playoff game."

It's that business-like approach that has been present all season long for this LSU team and will only continue to grow as Saturday draws closer. Quarterback Joe Burrow described spending the whole week in Atlanta as "tough" only because there's so much free time on the player's hands outside of practice and meetings.

"It's been a lot of fun, but we know it's a business trip, so we're trying to treat it just like any other weekend as much as we can," Burrow said. "It's tough when you're here for a week and you have a lot of free time. But we're just trying to treat it like any other game."

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen had no problem making his feelings heard about the matchup with the Sooners, where the Tigers currently stand as 13.5-point favorites.

"O-line's not great, running backs are not great but [Oklahoma] still makes it work," Queen said. "Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, CeeDee Lamb is a great receiver, but I feel like if we can get the ball out of Jalen's hands our defense can make plays in space. I feel like with the game plan we have, we're going to dominate them."

The LSU players have been a confident team all year long and that certainly isn't going to change in the postseason. There is a fine line between confidence while also respecting the opponent and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said that confidence lies in all LSU players.

"It comes with heart. That's where it comes from," Chase said. "You step on that field, you've got to have heart to play football. It's not a game of babies. Everybody on this team is grown men."

The belief entering Saturday's battle is that it will be a high-scoring affair featuring two of the country's elite offenses.

Oklahoma will be missing multiple key players between defensive tackle Ronnie Perkins, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and running back Rhamondre Stevenson. LSU safety Grant Delpit sees this Oklahoma offense in a different light than Queen, acknowledging the multitude of weapons Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts has at his disposal.

"You know, I don't really see an advantage or anything like that," Delpit said. "CeeDee was a Biletnikoff finalist, Jalen was a Heisman finalist. They've got good speed in the receiving room, good running backs. So it's going to be tough to stop. Those guys definitely have seen it all in the Big 12. They play good teams, and we're just ready for the game."



On the offensive side, Burrow says he sees a lot of quarters and some Cover 3 on defense, which at the end of the day doesn't mean much to Burrow. Why?

Because for the last six weeks, Burrow and the LSU offense have prepared for defenses on film only to be thrown something completely different on gameday, something Burrow doesn't see changing anytime soon.

"We've faced something different like the last six weeks than what we've seen on film, so I have to go in and make those in-game adjustments," Burrow said.

Burrow said it can get a little frustrating when you spend all week watching film on a team only for them to throw something new at you on offense.

"The first play, we'll know. Like against Georgia, Auburn, Texas A & M, you go out and like, wow, I haven't seen this on film," Burrow said. "I don't know why I watched film this week. So we'll go out and figure it out, like we always do. But it gets a little frustrating when you watch film all this time and it doesn't matter because they don't play that defense."

When you have a historic offense that continues to pile on the numbers no matter what the coverage is or who is on it, the price of admission generally comes with new looks.

For Burrow, much like Orgeron, the 2019 Peach Bowl isn't the endgame, it's round 14 of a 15-round fight—and LSU wants to keep laying on the knockout punches.

"Yeah, I know everyone is just ready to play," Burrow said. "Everyone said being here a week is nice, but we're ready to go out and play the game and go back to Baton Rouge."