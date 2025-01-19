Brian Kelly, LSU Football Offer Top-Five Edge Rusher in America
Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star edge rusher KJ Green is quickly becoming one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with elite programs expressing interest.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound rising junior is reaching "coveted" status as the No. 4 defensive end in America and a Top-15 overall recruit in his class.
Now, after a standout sophomore campaign, the top schools in the country have Green on their radar.
It's early in his process, but Green has Southeastern Conference schools in his ear after adding offers from Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma towards the end of 2024.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix after extending a scholarship offer to the Peach State native last week.
Green is a fast-riser in the 2027 class with Brian Kelly's program now quickly entering the fold as the latest premier team to get in on the action.
A Georgia native, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will certainly be in his ear during his recruiting process, but it'll be a long line of potential suitors in the mix before it's all said and done.
LSU is already preparing for the future of the program this offseason after extending multiple new scholarships in the New Year.
Along with one of 2027's finest in Green reeling in an offer, LSU is also pushing for elite-level prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as well.
The Recent 2026 Offers:
Brandon Arrington: No. 1 Athlete in America
La Mesa (Calif.) Mount Migel five-star athlete Brandon Arrington remains one of the most coveted recruits in America as he becomes a household name prior to his senior campaign.
Arrington, the top two-way prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has reeled in nearly 40 college offers with the LSU Tigers entering the mix last week.
The NCAA Dead Period was lifted on Monday where college coaches could officially have face-to-face contact with recruits.
Arrington quickly became a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with USC's Lincoln Riley dropping in to see the prized recruit, but LSU has now entered the mix alongside others turning up the heat.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is one of the fastest prospects in America where he also shines in track and field during the spring time. He recently won state in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.
Arrington has shined at both the wide receiver and cornerback positions during his prep career to this point.
He’s hauled in 48 receptions for 953 yards (19.9 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns while turning heads on offense. On the other side of the ball, Arrington has logged 51 tackles, three pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery across the last two seasons.
LSU will have ground to make up in this one with both Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC, among others, all swinging for the fences in his recruiting process.
The top-ranked athlete in America, Arrington is a player that will have the "Who's Who" of college football battling until the buzzer during the Early Signing Period in December.
Jake Fette: No. 5 Quarterback in America
El Paso (Tex.) Del Valle quarterback Jake Fette has become a big-time name in the 2026 Recruiting Class with SEC programs beginning to extend scholarships his way.
Fette, a current Arizona State commit, has reeled in offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and other talented programs as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Now, LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has extended a scholarship offer to Fette with the Tigers getting in the mix.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils in September, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from remaining in contact.
The youngster burst on the scene as a sophomore in 2023 after throwing for over 2,400 yards and 27 touchdowns with only five interceptions on the season. He also ran for over 340 yards and an additional 13 scores.
Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2024 and he carried the momentum into a pivotal season for his recruitment.
The dynamic signal-caller tossed for 2,488 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air. He also added 589 yards and 11 more scores on the ground while showcasing his mobility.
Fette led his squad to an undefeated regular season in 2024 while becoming the "franchise quarterback" for Del Valle.
Now, despite remaining committed to Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils, other programs have turned up the heat with the LSU Tigers getting in the mix with an offer dished out.
Other Recent 2026Offers:
- La'Derrick Brunson: Four-star Linebacker
- Christian Ward: Four-star Wide Receiver
- Dre Quinn: Three-star EDGE
- Dalton Toothman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class is off to a hot start with the group up to six commitments to this point. The class is ranked in the Top-5 for next year's cycle as it currently stands and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.
