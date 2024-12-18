Brian Kelly, LSU Football Set to Host SEC Transfer Defensive Lineman for Visit
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff remain in search of defensive linemen to add to the 2025 roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
It's no secret the Bayou Bengals have been one of the most active programs in the portal to this point, and after identifying positions of need, the staff has moved on to a new one: The defensive line.
After signing a trio of wide receivers along with filling holes at quarterback, cornerback and defensive end, the staff has shifted focus to the interior defensive line as well.
LSU has its sights set on Texas Longhorns transfer Sydir Mitchell after the coveted defensive lineman officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
There was buzz last week that Mitchell would enter the portal, but elected to remain put in Austin for the time being. Then, fast forward to Monday, and his name entered the system.
Now, Mitchell is in the free agent market with the LSU Tigers immediately getting in for the former four-star defensive lineman out of New Jersey.
The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder just wrapped up his second season with the Longhorns after signing with the program in the 2023 recruiting class.
The key piece to keep tabs on: Current LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis recruited Mitchell to Texas while on staff with the Longhorns in 2023.
This will be a mutual connection that the LSU staff will be looking to use in their favor.
Now, the Tigers will get the first official visit of Mitchell's transfer process with the program looking to make a splash.
Mitchell will make his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported first on Tuesday night.
After spending two seasons in Austin, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the program, including only four in 2024 in order to maintain redshirt status.
He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination with Kelly and Co. preparing to swing for the fences in his recruitment.
LSU has bolstered the defensive line this offseason, but there will also be key returning pieces on the interior, including freshman sensations Ahmad Breaux and Dominick McKinley alongside veteran Jacobian Guillory.
But with Guillory returning from a torn Achilles, LSU is in need of impactful pieces that can also compete. Insert Mitchell.
He's the first interior defensive lineman that the Tigers have reportedly made contact with to this point as they prepare to host him for a muilti-day stay.
Over the first 10 days of the NCAA Transfer Portal window, LSU has proven to be one of the most active programs in the free agent market with nine additions.
The Additions on Offense (5):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Additions on Defense (4):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
Now, the program will bring in another priority target with ties to the LSU staff as Texas stud defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell makes his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day trip.
