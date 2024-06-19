Commitment Watch: LSU Football Trending for No. 1 IOL in America
The LSU football staff welcomed the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America for an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend after Arkansas native Carius Curne arrived in Louisiana.
Curne, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the country according to On3 Sports, made his way to "The Boot" for a multi-day stay where he could check out campus, talk business with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis and more.
There was buzz that Curne wouldn't make the official visit to LSU after wrapping up a trip with Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks the weekend before.
A former Razorbacks pledge, Sam Pittman's program had all the momentum heading into the weekend, but LSU swung for the fences after receiving the final visit. Just days later, the Tigers are trending.
Curne backed off of his pledge to Arkansas in March after the Tigers continued surging in his recruitment. It's been a back and forth battle between both programs, according to a source, with a decision date now penciled in.
The coveted LSU target has solidified his plans and will make his college commitment decision on Thursday, June 20th.
Curne, who's at the top of offensive line coach Brad Davis' 2025 Big Board, will choose between LSU, Arkansas and Missouri.
In what appears to be an LSU vs. Arkansas battle, Curne will go public with his decision in less than 24 hours with the Bayou Bengals surging.
Sources indicate that LSU has the edge down the stretch with a decision inching closer and we've already seen several recruiting experts log predictions in favor of the Tigers.
On3 Sports recruiting gurus Steve Wiltfong and Shea Dixon put in their picks for LSU to win out for Curne's services.
One of the fastest risers in recent memory, Curne jumped all the way up to the No. 1 IOL in the country, according to On3 Sports.
A player who began playing football in just the ninth grade, Curne's ceiling is sky high with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis doing due diligence in this one.
Now, with less than 24 hours until a decision, the Tigers will sit back and wait to see what transpires down the stretch with all the momentum swinging their way.
