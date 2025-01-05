Could LSU Football Get in the Mix for a Coveted Alabama Transfer Linebacker?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have reinforcements arrive in Baton Rouge this offseason as the program continues making moves in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Kelly and Co. have added multiple immediate impact defensive pieces through the free agent market in headlines Patrick Payton (No. 1 EDGE) and Mansoor Delane (No. 2 CB), among others, but there will be more moves before it's all said and done.
There remains positions of need this offseason with the safety room being the one that has stolen headlines, but as more players enter the portal market, LSU could gauge interest.
One intriguing name that entered the Transfer Portal this week was Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Sterling Dixon.
Dixon, a true freshman for the Tide in 2024, signed with the program over the likes of LSU and other premier programs.
During his recruiting process out of high school, Dixon had LSU among his finalists down the stretch prior to putting pen to paper the Crimson Tide.
Now that Dixon has elected to depart Tuscaloosa, could Baton Rouge be a school he considers? Will LSU express interest in the former prized prospect?
The talented linebacker played in three games for the Crimson Tide during his true freshman campaign in 2024 where he redshirted in his first season of college ball.
Now, he's back on the market with four seasons of eligibility remaining. LSU and Auburn were the pair of schools pushing for Dixon out of high school with the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder electing to to remain in his home-state.
It'll be intriguing to see if LSU gets in the mix for his services given the talent the program holds in the linebacker room as it stands.
The Bayou Bengals will return starters Whit Weeks and Davhon Keys from the 2024 season with West Weeks also back in the mix. True freshman Tylen Singleton will also be back with the program alongsided multiple 2025 signees including Charles Ross, Keylan Moses, Jaiden Braker and Zach Weeks.
It's a talented linebacker room as it stands. Could LSU get involved in Dixon's process? Time will tell.
Kelly and Co. have sent shockwaves across the college football scene as one of the most active programs in the portal with 19 departures and 14 additions.
The Offseason Moves:
The 2024 Departures (19):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
