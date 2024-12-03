Five-Star LSU Football Commit Flips Pledge to the Texas Longhorns
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower cornerback Kade Phillips flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers in August after the program turned up the heat down the stretch.
Phillips, the No. 4 ranked cornerback in America, reached five-star status in the latest recruiting rankings after a dominant senior campaign.
There were recent reports circulating that Phillips was set to travel to the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 30 with Steve Sarkisian and Co. pushing for him to flip back to the program.
Phillips confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he was not visiting Texas two weekends ago and remained home on Saturday.
The Longhorns saw the program in a vulnerable spot following the recent news of Bryce Underwood flipping his commitment to Michigan, upped the ante for Phillips and ultimately saw the No. 4 cornerback in America remain loyal to the LSU program.
Now, with less than 24 hours until the Early Signing Period, Texas has successfully flipped Phillips back to the Lone Star State, he tells LSU Tigers On SI.
As it stands currently, the Texas Longhorns appear the program that will receive Phillips' signature on Wednesday when he puts pen to paper with the college of his choice.
The five-star cornerback flipped from Texas to LSU in August with all signs pointing towards him flipping back to the Longhorns within the next 24 hours.
For LSU, the program will now look to lock in the services of five-star cornerback DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, along with the top-ranked defensive back in Louisiana, Aidan Anding.
Anding shut down his recruitment following a recent visit to LSU. He pledged to the program months ago but reiterated his pledge to the program last week.
LSU Set to Sign No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana:
Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding announced a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in late August with the Bayou State star making the decision to stay home for college.
Anding, a player the LSU staff made a heavy push for over the summer, is now in the midst of a monstrous senior campaign for Ruston High.
He entered the season as a Top 5 cornerback in The Boot, but after an impressive final season of prep ball, Anding has now boosted his status to the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder has flown up the recruiting rankings with Corey Raymond and Co. striking gold on the trail once again.
“Really, it’s the in-state school, but me, I wasn’t much of a football player (growing up),” Anding told On3. “I was a basketball player, but I didn’t really watch basketball that much. I had nothing in my mind about football. But, after hearing (about LSU) and seeing stuff about it, it’s a good program, for one, and it’s the in-state school with a lot of fans and love shown to that program.”
Anding was trending towards the Texas Longhorns in July, but after receiving a call from recruiting guru Frank Wilson and the Tigers, his interest quickly shifted towards LSU.
Then, less than two months later, Anding went public with a decision to remain home and suit up for the LSU Tigers.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, Anding will shut things down with the intention of putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday.
