Five-Star LSU Football Target, Maryland Offensive Tackle Includes Tigers in Final 11
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle, Immanuel Iheanacho, comes in as a consensus top-five prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools pursuing his services.
Iheanacho is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in America and the No. 1 player in Maryland, according to the On3 Sports Industry Rankings.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder towers over defenders with his elite physical traits, but it's Iheanacho's quick feet that have evaluators intrigued at his potential heading into college.
Now, the coveted offensive lineman has begun solidifying his finalists with near double-digit schools having his attention.
One of the premier programs giving Iheanacho something to think about: The LSU Tigers.
Brian Kelly and Co. made the cut for Iheanacho's Top-11 schools, he announced on Wednesday:
- LSU Tigers
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Miami Hurricanes
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Auburn Tigers
- Florida Gators
- Maryland Terrapins
These are Iheanacho's top programs as it currently stands, he tells On3 Sports.
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are viewed as the current frontrunner, according to Iheanacho, but LSU, Penn State and others will certainly remain in the mix down the stretch.
What makes the long, physical offensive lineman so special?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size.
"Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen."
Iheanacho isn't the only Maryland native the LSU Tigers are recruiting in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after dishing out an offer to the top edge rusher last month.
Zion Elee: No. 1 EDGE in America
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy five-star edge rusher Zion Elee continues a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after coming in as the No. 3 player in the 2026 Recruiting Class, according to the On3 Sports Industry Rankings.
Elee, a coveted recruit with the "Who's Who" of college football extending scholarship offers, has America's attention on the recruiting scene.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is a versatile defensive piece where he can be used as both an edge rusher and linebacker with elite-level traits.
Despite holding offers from the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and more, Elee elected to shutdown his recruitment in December after revealing a commitment to the hometown Maryland Terrapins.
It was a move that sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene with the Big Ten program locking in the nation's top talent.
But it hasn't stopped SEC schools and other top schools from pursuing the crowned jewel of the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix after extending a scholarship offer to Elee last month.
Elee has surpassed 30 total Division I offers with LSU being the most recent school to extend a scholarship his way.
He has visits set with other programs, including the Auburn Tigers, despite being committed to the Terrapins and will be a player schools keep close tabs on down the stretch of his recruitment.
Elee attends St. Frances Academy in Maryland where he joins a pair of teammates committed to the hometown Terrapins: Tight end Damon Hall and cornerback Khmari Bing.
LSU continues looking to bolster the 2026 Recruiting Class with multiple visitors expected in Baton Rouge over the next couple of weeks.
