Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Safety in America Locks in Official Visits
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford has quickly emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he locks in an official visit schedule.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum in his process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to LSU in January for the program's Junior Day recruiting event.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential. I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
Now, the LSU Tigers have secured an official visit with Bradford, he confirmed to Rivals, along with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Bradford will visit Brian Kelly's program from June 20-22 following a June 13-15 visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has an impressive double-digit scholarship list with LSU now among the five finalists: LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.
Bradford headlines a star-studded official visitors list the weekend of June 20-22 in Baton Rouge. Who else will be on campus for multi-day stays?
Other Key Visitors Set to Visit LSU:
Lamar Brown: No. 1 Prospect in Louisiana
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
The sought-after Louisiana prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Brown sat down with On3 Sports where he stated, "LSU is a little above Texas A&M at No. 1."
It's an intriguing development for the LSU Tigers in their race to win the "Brown Sweepstakes" during a rigorous recruiting battle.
Brown ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, but has aspirations of playing on defense in college as well. He's been vocal about the chance to do so and it's clear LSU is providing that opportunity.
Now, he's set his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers receiving the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20-22, he told On3 Sports.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
Boobie Feaster: Top-10 WR in America
Feaster, the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 cycle, is fresh off of a standout season where he put the country on notice after hauling in a myriad of offers.
LSU, Texas A&M, USC and Texas, among others, have Feaster's attention as he locks in an offer list full of the "Who's Who" of college football.
But Feaster is switching things up now.
The coveted wideout has elected to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and graduate high school a year early.
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has been to LSU multiple times during his recruiting process with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton taking a hands-on approach in his recruitment. Feaster will take an official visit during the weekend of June 20-22.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown LSU program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the 2026 star.
Mack made his way to Baton Rouge in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event alongside several of the top prospects in America.
For the top-ranked wideout in the Bayou State, he's seen premier programs ramp up the push, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
Now, he'll be in town for the weekend of June 20-22 for his official visit to LSU.
