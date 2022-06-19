Skip to main content
Five-Star WR Set To Make College Announcement

Five-Star WR Set To Make College Announcement

LSU target Carnell Tate has narrowed his list down with the Tigers in the mix

LSU target Carnell Tate has narrowed his list down with the Tigers in the mix

Five-star wide receiver and LSU target Carnell Tate is set to make his college announcement Monday afternoon with the Tigers in his final four alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

The physical, twitchy receiver out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. has been a hot commodity on the recruitment trail lately with LSU diving in with force. Officially visiting the Tigers in April, LSU hadn’t made the cut in his final schools at the time, but after his visit things changed.

Ultimately releasing his Top 4 schools yesterday, the Tigers have clearly made an impact in Tate’s recruitment over the last few months.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout is fresh off a visit with the Tennessee Volunteers, where many predicted he would end up alongside five-star quarterback Nico Iamleava, but Ohio State has gained tremendous traction as of late.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Though it’s important to never count out the Tigers in anyone’s recruitment, even if it may seem the trajectory is going elsewhere. Brian Kelly and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton have had their foot on the gas with a number of 2023 prospects, including Tate, so the coaching staff remains hopeful.

The Tigers 2023 class still remains with just a handful of commits, but with LSU having a productive June on the recruitment trail, things could change in an instant. As Kelly and his recruitment staff close out the month with action, Tate would be a tremendous addition to the Tigers class.

Tate’s announcement will come Monday, June 20th at 12:00 PM. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_2125411
Tiger Chat

Keeping the Tradition Alive: Notable Father-Son Combos in LSU History

By Zack Nagy2 hours ago
USATSI_17964302
Recruiting

News: Four-Star Safety Maurice Williams Commits to LSU in 2024 Cycle

By Zack NagyJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18365191
Baseball

A Look at the Top LSU 2022 Signees and Their MLB Draft Position

By Zack NagyJun 18, 2022
1DAD918F-3B49-44BA-B23D-92DA9A961FC3
Recruiting

Watch: LSU Offers 2025 Running Back After Blazing 4.38 40-Yard Dash

By Zack NagyJun 17, 2022
USATSI_16586401
Recruiting

Who the Tigers Offered at the LSU Elite Camp, Standouts

By Zack NagyJun 17, 2022
IMG_5025
Baseball

News: Tigers Lose Pitching Coach Jason Kelly to Washington

By Zack NagyJun 17, 2022
USATSI_12404593
Basketball

Matt McMahon Details Process Behind Building Tigers Roster, Year One Expectations

By Zack NagyJun 17, 2022
USATSI_16967241
Football

News: Defensive End Soni Fonua Enters Transfer Portal

By Zack NagyJun 16, 2022