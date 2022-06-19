Five-Star WR Set To Make College Announcement

Five-star wide receiver and LSU target Carnell Tate is set to make his college announcement Monday afternoon with the Tigers in his final four alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

The physical, twitchy receiver out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. has been a hot commodity on the recruitment trail lately with LSU diving in with force. Officially visiting the Tigers in April, LSU hadn’t made the cut in his final schools at the time, but after his visit things changed.





Ultimately releasing his Top 4 schools yesterday, the Tigers have clearly made an impact in Tate’s recruitment over the last few months.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout is fresh off a visit with the Tennessee Volunteers, where many predicted he would end up alongside five-star quarterback Nico Iamleava, but Ohio State has gained tremendous traction as of late.

Though it’s important to never count out the Tigers in anyone’s recruitment, even if it may seem the trajectory is going elsewhere. Brian Kelly and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton have had their foot on the gas with a number of 2023 prospects, including Tate, so the coaching staff remains hopeful.

The Tigers 2023 class still remains with just a handful of commits, but with LSU having a productive June on the recruitment trail, things could change in an instant. As Kelly and his recruitment staff close out the month with action, Tate would be a tremendous addition to the Tigers class.

Tate’s announcement will come Monday, June 20th at 12:00 PM.