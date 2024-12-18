Former Coveted LSU Football Quarterback Reveals Transfer Destination to ACC Program
LSU quarterback Rickie Collins made the decision to depart Baton Rouge and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 1 after two seasons with the program.
The redshirt-freshman appeared in three games during the 2024 season where he tallied 35 total yards on five passing attempts. He also logged 18 yards on four carries.
In 2023, Collins appeared in only one game during his true freshman campaign where he completed both of his passing attempts for 19 yards.
Collins utilized 2023 as a redshirt year during his first season with the LSU program.
The Louisiana native was a four-star prospect out of high school after lighting it up at Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn High. Collins was a Top 20 quarterback in America.
During his recruiting process, Collins was originally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers before flipping his pledge to the LSU Tigers prior to his senior campaign.
A season ago, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels discussed his relationship with Collins and his future ahead:
“Rickie Collins? I treat him like my little brother,” Daniels said. “Just seeing him be able to grow day in and day out. Coming in as a true freshman. Trying to just learn how to live on his own, even though he’s from Baton Rouge, but it’s different living on your own. Just how to maneuver and how to treat things professionally? (It’s) how tight we are.”
As for head coach Brian Kelly, he highlighted the development ahead for Collins:
“Rickie’s got to continue to develop because kind of what you said, when you only have three quarterbacks on scholarship, that third quarterback is so crucial for you in its development,” Kelly said.
“I’d say that I’m really pleased with the development of Daniels and Nussmeier and Rickie is kind of — we’re really pushing him hard to continue his trajectory because when you have just three, he’s in the mix, right?
Now, after 10 days officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Collins has made his move. The Louisiana native will head up North and join the Syracuse Orange for the 2025 season, according to multiple reports.
LSU has seen 16 players enter the portal over the last 10 days with four transfers revealing their new homes.
A look into the departing members of the 2024 roster and who has chosen their next destination.
The Departures (16):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE
- Jordan Allen: Safety
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back
Who's found a new home?
EDGE Dashawn Womack: Ole Miss Rebels
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers saw former five-star defensive end Dashawn Womack elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.
Womack, one of the top edge rushers in America out of the 2023 Recruiting Class, made his way to Death Valley with lofty expectations.
Despite this, it was a challenging stretch for Womack after struggling to crack the rotation during his pair of seasons with the program.
The former five-star was stuck behind the defensive end tandem of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson in 2024 with the duo handling business this fall.
But looking forward all signs pointed towards Womack taking on an expanded role for the Tigers next season in 2025.
Now, Womack has made the decision to put his time with LSU in the rearview mirror and take his talents elsewhere to make an impact.
Last Thursday, the talented edge rusher revealed he has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2025 season.
Womack totaled 11 career tackles during his two seasons with LSU and 2.5 sacks. Now, he's headed to Oxford with an opportunity to take that next step with his new program.
Safety Jordan Allen: Houston Cougars
LSU saw Louisiana native Jordan Allen, the Tigers' starting safety during the first few weeks of the season, elect to enter the Transfer Portal last week.
Once the portal was officially open for business, Allen's name was in the system with several premier programs reaching out and expressing interest.
Then, after mulling over his options, Allen revealed where his transfer destination would be: The Houston Cougars.
Willie Fritz and Co. lock in the former three-star safety out of The Boot that has an opportunity to step in and make an impact instantly.
The redshirt-sophomore started in LSU's first two games of the season, but a nagging toe injury sidelined the veteran piece for much of the 2024 season.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder tallied 32 tackles with a pair of pass breakups during his three seasons in the purple and gold.
WR CJ Daniels: Miami Hurricanes
Daniels, who transferred to LSU last offseason after a dominant career with the Liberty Flames, started in 10 of his 11 games played for LSU during the 2024 season.
He totaled 42 receptions for 480 yards and zero touchdowns during his time with the Tigers.
Daniels joined the Tigers last spring after catching 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons at Liberty.
In 2023, Daniels earned second-team All-Conference USA honors following a season that saw him catch 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 2023, he finished second in Conference USA in receiving yards and TDs and ranked fifth in the league in receptions.
Daniels has seven career 100-yard games to his credit with five coming in 2023. He tied a career-high with eight receptions against Oregon in last year’s Fiesta Bowl. He tied his career-best with 157 receiving yards in the win over New Mexico State in the 2023 Conference USA Championship Game.
Now, after one season with the program, Daniels has found his next destination: The Miami Hurricanes.
