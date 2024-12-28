Former Five-Star LSU Football Cornerback Plans to Re-Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal remains a hot topic in December with a slew of college athletes electing to enter their names in the free agent market.
For LSU, the program has seen several pieces depart the program, but former members of the team have also made the decision to enter once again.
Former Tigers cornerback Denver Harris has had a unique college career to this point. He began his career at Texas A&M in 2022 before entering the Transfer Portal following one season with the program.
From there, Harris went to LSU in 2023 for one season where he was saw limited action.
Fast forward to the 2024 season and Harris took his talents to UTSA where he enrolled in his third school in just as many seasons.
Now, it'll be four schools in four years for Harris after announcing he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal once again.
“I want to start by thanking the entire UTSA family for allowing me the opportunity to continue to play the game that I love. After much consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter into the transfer portal,” Harris wrote via social media on Friday.
Harris was a prized recruit out of high school where he was rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in Texas, the No. 3 cornerback in the 2022 Recruiting Class and the No. 23 overall prospect in the cycle.
Now, he'll look for a new home once again as his college career takes another turn.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has seen several moving parts this month with 17 departures from the 2024 roster.
The 2024 Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
The NCAA Transfer Portal will close five days after LSU's Texas Bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears on New Year's Eve. That will be the final day current members of the Tigers' roster can enter the free agent market.
