Former LSU Football Cornerback, Prized Louisiana Recruit Reveals Transfer Destination
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers saw 19 members of the 2024 roster enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge over the last 30-plus days.
The portal officially closed for the program on Jan. 5 with players now unable to enter the free agent market until the spring window in April.
The Bayou Bengals saw a myriad of players elect to leave the program from starting caliber Tigers to young pieces unable to crack the rotation.
One of the players to leave LSU was true freshman cornerback Bernard Causey after one season in Baton Rouge.
Causey spent the season on the program's scout team and did not record a snap in-game during the 2024 season.
He was a member of the 2024 Signing Class after joining the program as the No. 9 rated player in Louisiana out of high school.
Now, after one year in the purple and gold, Causey has revealed his transfer destination for the 2025 season: Georgia State.
Causey will head to the Sun Belt for his redshirt-freshman campaign after signing the necessary paperwork to join the program for the spring semester.
LSU has seen 19 players depart the program along with 15 members sign with the Tigers via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Offseason Moves:
The 2024 Departures (19):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback (Georgia State)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman
LSU has added several young pieces to build a foundation during Kelly's first three seasons with the prrogram, but now the staff has taken an aggressive approach through the portal to bring in proven players.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said on Saturday. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
Who have the Tigers added commitments from on defense this month?
The Additions on Defense:
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Ja’Keem Jackson, a season-opening starter at cornerback for Florida this year, has signed with LSU. He comes to LSU after two years at Florida where he appeared in 13 games recording 11 tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.
He started the first two games of the 2024 season at cornerback for Florida before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
In 2023 as a true freshman, Jackson appeared in 11 games, tallying seven tackles and three pass breakups. A native of Kissimmee, Fla., Jackson was a consensus four-star prospect at Osceola High School where he was named an ESPN Top 300 player and rated as the nation’s No. 3 overall cornerback by On3.
As a senior, he helped lead his team to a 10-4 record and a semifinal appearance in the Florida high school playoffs.
EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
Jimari Butler, a standout defensive lineman during his four years at Nebraska, has signed with LSU. He appeared in 37 games for the Cornhuskers, starting 16 times, including 10 in 2024. He comes to LSU with 65 career tackles to go along with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
In 2024, Butler tallied 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. During his All-Big Ten season in 2023, he had 34 tackles and led the team in both tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5). He was a key part of the 2023 Nebraska defense that limited opponents to 92.9 rushing yards per game and 18.3 points per game, the fewest for the program since joining the Big Ten in 2011.
EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year. In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
Pyburn, the No. 6 rated edge rusher in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Gators. Kelly and Co. were in dire need of talent in the trenches, and with Pyburn now in the mix, it provides the program with a proven body on the outside to make an immediate impact.
CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers last Monday after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after tallying four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category. Now, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal is Baton Rouge bound to help the Tigers' defensive backfield.
DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
The 6-foot-6, 350-pound New Jersey native signed with the Longhorns in the 2023 Recruiting Class with impressive expectations. The young defensive lineman with limited mileage played in only nine games with the Longhorns, including four games in 2024 to maintain redshirt status.
He totaled seven tackles during his time in Austin. Mitchell will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
Payton, the No. 1 defensive player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, was on a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend with LSU sealing the deal on his trip to town.
Once his name was officially in the system, 247Sports rated Payton as the No. 2 overall transfer and the No. 1 edge rusher in the market. He is the No. 1 defensive player in the portal.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
