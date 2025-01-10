Former LSU Football Defensive Lineman, Coveted Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff saw 19 members of the 2024 roster enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge over the last 30 days.
One of the more recent players to enter the Transfer Portal and depart the program was defensive lineman Kimo Makane'ole.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2021 class as an offensive lineman before transitioning to the defensive line during spring of 2024
Makane'ole, a Florida native, struggled to earn meaningful snaps in the purple and gold during his tenure with the program.
Then, after four seasons in Baton Rouge, Makane'ole made the decision to depart the program in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility.
Once he officially entered the free agent market, he became the 18th departure of the offseason for the LSU Tigers as they continue reconstructing the roster for the 2025 season.
But he's quickly garnered interest from multiple Power Four programs with the West Virginia Mountaineers entering the mix early.
On Wednesday, Makane'ole began a two-day trip with the program as he kicks off his portal process. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the visit.
A player with one season of eligibility remaining, it's clear programs will be willing to take a "risk" on the one-year rental despite seeing a lack of playing time with LSU.
Now, after wrapping up a multi-day stay with the Mountaineers, Makane'ole has made his decision. The veteran lineman has committed to the Mountaineers.
For LSU, the program has seen 19 members of the 2024 roster depart the program and will have 14 newcomers join the program this spring after transferring to LSU.
The Offseason Moves:
The 2024 Departures (19):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman
When it comes to recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU quickly proved they would be one of the most active programs in the free agent market during the three-week window.
The Tigers currently hold the No. 1 class in the portal with 14 additions locked in to this point, but the expectation remains that the program isn't done just yet.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said prior to the portal window opening. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.