Former LSU Football Defensive Lineman, Prized Louisiana Recruit Reveals New Home
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue seeing movement via the NCAA Transfer Portal with ex-Tigers finding new homes through the market.
The program saw 19 members of the 2024 roster depart Baton Rouge across the last 35-plus days as the LSU staff retooled the roster for this upcoming fall.
The Transfer Portal was always going to be a critical piece to the program's success and Kelly knew that heading into the offseason.
Now, with the portal window closed, LSU has seen 17 of the 19 departures find new homes.
The latest ex-Tiger to reveal a transfer destination: Jalen Lee.
Lee was a rotational piece on the defensive line alongside Paris Shand, Gio Paez, Ahmad Breaux, Dominick McKinley and others during the 2024 season.
The Louisiana native transferred from Florida to LSU during the 2023 offseason where he ultimately spent two seasons in Baton Rouge.
Lee has 21 career tackles with a sack and forced fumble across 36 games. In 2024, he only played in four games after battling the injury bug.
He was a four-star prospect out of high school prior to signing with the Florida Gators where he has now reunited with his old head coach Dan Mullen.
Lee has signed with the UNLV Rebels where he will rejoin Mullen after the two handled business together in Gainesville during Lee's stint with the Gators.
Of the Tigers' 19 departures this offseason, wide receiver Landon Ibieta and defensive lineman DeMyrion Johnson are the pair of players yet to find new schools.
The Offseason Moves:
The 2024 Departures (19):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback (Georgia State)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman (West Virginia)
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman (UNLV Rebels)
LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with their elite-level recruiting efforts paired with the ability to provide prospects with the appropriate NIL packages.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
