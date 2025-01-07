Former LSU Football Offensive Lineman Reveals Transfer Destination to SEC Rival
The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially closed for the LSU Tigers with the program seeing 19 members of the 2024 roster depart Baton Rouge.
Brian Kelly and Co. have made sure to remain active in the free agent market with scholarships available after reeling in 14 newcomers to this point.
It's been a whirlwind of a stretch in the Transfer Portal with both current and former members of the LSU program either entering or re-entering the market.
Over the weekend, the Tigers saw a former prized offensive lineman reveal his new home after Marcus Dumervil made his decision.
Dumervil spent three seasons in Baton Rouge after starting his career with LSU in 2020. Fast forward to 2023 and he transferred to Maryland for a two-year stint.
He appeared in 16 games for the Tigers across three seasons with the program while redshirting in his freshman season in 2020.
With the Terrapins, he appeared in four games in 2023 while taking the field in 10 games in 2024 with three starts at left tackle.
Now, after three seasons with LSU and a pair of seasons with the Maryland Terrapins, Dumervil has found a new home for his final season of eligibility.
The veteran offensive lineman will return to the Southeastern Conference after signing with Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks for the 2025 season.
Dumervil is addition No. 17 for Pittman and Co. this offseason with the Razorbacks working overtime in the portal market.
The ex-Tiger will be back in the SEC where he will face his former team next fall in a rivalry matchup between both programs.
For LSU, Kelly and the Bayou Bengals have been one of the most active programs in the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant changes to the roster.
The Offseason Moves:
The Transfer Departures (19):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman
When it comes to recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU quickly proved they would be one of the most active programs in the free agent market during the window.
The Tigers currently hold the No. 1 class in the portal with 14 additions locked in to this point, but the expectation remains that the program isn't done just yet.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said prior to the portal window opening. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
