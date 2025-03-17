Four-Star LSU Football Target, Prized Wideout Receives Prediction to Land at Oregon
Lucas (Tex.) Panther Creek four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott continues his ascension up the recruiting rankings following a standout junior campaign on the prep scene.
Lott, the No. 6 rated wide receiver in America, dominated the high school level in the Lone Star State during his junior season.
Now, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has become a household name with a myriad of schools reaching out to the coveted pass catcher.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program set to host Lott for an official visit this summer, according to 247Sports.
Brian Kelly's crew has made Lott a priority with the wide receiver room becoming a unit the program is looking to retool via the 2026 Recruiting Class.
But Lott could be a challenge down the stretch of his recruitment with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks making noise.
The elite-level wideout recently took a trip to Oregon where he soaked in the scenes of what Eugene has to offer.
Now, the predictions are beginning to roll in for Lott to land in the Ducks' 2026 class.
Lott is expected to be in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay during the final weekend of May to get a look at what the LSU Tigers can offer.
Kelly and Co. hosted another Top-10 wideout in America for a trip to Death Valley over the weekend with the program picking up steam in his recruitment. Who was in town?
Tigers Trending for a Coveted Wideout: Boobie Feaster
DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers.
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle in February, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former recruiting class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class last month, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
After taking the weekend in Baton Rouge, Feaster will be back in The Boot for an official visit in June to round out his recruitment process, but the LSU Tigers are trending.
On3 Sports recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons logged predictions for Feaster to end up in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
The elite-level receiver would be a monstrous addition to the program's haul in the rising senior class. He's a proven pass catcher with the intangibles poised to take over the next level.
