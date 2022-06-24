Kim Mulkey Lands Commitment From No. 1 Player in 2023 Class

Kim Mulkey has done it again. As the Hall of Fame head coach continues to raise the LSU Women’s Basketball program standard, she added an integral piece Friday morning, landing the consensus No. 1 player in the 2023 class, Mikaylah Williams.

Yes, the No. 1 player in the country. A 6-foot-1 combo guard out of Parkway High School, Williams averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. In a thrilling 5A state championship game this spring, Williams led Parkway to the title in her junior campaign.

Williams released a final five list that included LSU, Duke, Baylor, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, but Mulkey ultimately secured the Louisiana product, keeping her home.

The meteoric rise of the Lady Tigers has been something special since Mulkey has taken over the program. An eye-opening year one under this new staff proved this group was on the rise, but this 2022 offseason has confirmed this program is here for the long haul.

Mulkey landed the No. 1 transfer portal class this offseason along with the No. 1 player in the portal, Maryland’s Angel Reese. All while securing a top 20 2022 high school recruiting class.

The work this coaching staff has put in this offseason has been incredible, adding the nation’s No. 1 player to their talented, hungry roster in 2023. With a group full of versatility and grit, the Tigers have a chance to level up in the 2022-23 season under Mulkey and look to improve past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.