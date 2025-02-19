LSU Football a 'Contender' for Sought-After Texas Edge Rusher
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher KJ Ford remains a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene with multiple Power Four programs pursuing his services.
Ford, one of the top defensive ends in America, is fresh off of an impressive junior campaign with one of the top prep squads in the nation.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has seen his recruitment blossom over the last two years with Ford beginning to lock in on his process.
Now, he has four schools standing out to him, Ford told On3 Sports: The LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies.
Ford also mentioned the Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators as schools that he has interest in.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have their work cut out for them in Ford's recruitment with both in-state schools, Texas A&M and Texas, swinging for the fences. The USC Trojans are also a program in the mix.
Ford is a quick, twitchy edge rusher that uses his physical size well to wreak havoc in the backfield. The "Who's Who" of college football has been in touch with the coveted prospect for years with his process beginning to dwindle down ahead of his senior campaign.
LSU has already pieced together a Top-3 2026 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference with six commitments to this point.
Which pledges make up the rising-senior class?
The Quick Hits: LSU's 2026 Commitments [6]:
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Brysten Martinez: 4-star Offensive Tackle
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Feb. 13. He is rated as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America and is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
Jalan Chapman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
