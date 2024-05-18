LSU Football: Coveted LSU Cornerback Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes has made his decision on there he will play next season after the sophomore stud announced his intentions to transfer to Michigan State.
Hughes, who made several appearances a season ago for the Bayou Bengals as a true freshman, revealed his decision on Friday.
The youngster played in 13 games during the 2023 season where he totaled six tackles; making an impact in a variety of areas.
Once spring camp rolled around in March, it became clear Hughes' chances to see the field this fall would be limited with Ashton Stamps pencilled in as a starter and the emergence of true freshman PJ Woodland.
Along with Stamps and Woodland, Hughes was seemingly behind several other Tigers on the depth chart including Javien Toviano, Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson, among others.
From there, the decision was made to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with several potential suitors lining up for his services.
The main competitors became UCLA, Colorado and Washington, but a late push from Michigan State sealed the deal after an official visit.
For Hughes, it's been busy last few months.
After arriving in Baton Rouge and taking significant snaps as a true freshman last fall, the expectation was that the youngster would take that next step and serve as second team cornerback for the 2024 season.
But during spring ball under new secondary coach Corey Raymond, Hughes was seemingly passed up on the depth chart by several players, including Woodland and others.
Woodland and sophomore stud Ashton Stamps took first team reps at cornerback with Javien Toviano, Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson holding down a majority of second team snaps throughout camp.
With five players ahead of him on the depth chart while taking third team reps, Hughes elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with a chance to take significant reps at his destination of choice.
The talent-level is there for the former Bishop Gorman standout, and as he continues adapting to the cornerback role after playing wide receiver for most of his prep career, he'll give Michigan State impressive reps once in full form.
For LSU, it was clear this program was set to see movement this spring as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.
Phase 1 was to have spring exit meetings with the players in order to see what the future holds, and with that, players were expected to reveal their intentions to depart if necessary.
The main point of emphasis will be to remain under the scholarship count as they look to build up the defensive line room.
Now, with limited flexibility, the Tigers have begun Phase 2: Add defensive linemen and attack other positions of need before summer workouts begin in the coming weeks.
