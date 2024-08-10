LSU Football: Coveted Tight End Target Locks in Commitment Date
LSU Tigers target Mike Tyler has locked in his decision date, Brian Kelly and Co. firmly in the mix.
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff continue turning up the heat for Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School tight end Mike Tyler with the 2025 target inching closer to a decision.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder holds 20+ offers with programs around the country locking in on the fast-rising East coast stud.
Now, after dwindling his list, LSU is firmly in the mix for one of the top remaining tight ends in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the South Carolina native, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash recruiting event at the end of July.
Tyler took official visits in June, mulled over his options with his camp in July and has now set a decision date for August 17th prior to his senior campaign getting underway.
“My birthday is on Aug. 18, but I am going to announce my commitment on Aug. 17 at a birthday dinner,” Tyler told On3. “I will be committing to Duke, LSU or West Virginia. I had great official visits to each school and I like the relationships I have with the coaches, so it is coming down to those three.”
What stands out about each program? Tyler discussed his three finalists with On3 Sports' Chad Simmons as he inches closer to a decision.
The Finalists:
Duke: “I like how they will use me. They have a new coaching staff and their new offense will be similar to an air-raid offense. The offense is something I really like and I have a great relationship with not only my position coach, but the head coach. If I go to Duke, I think I can get early playing time in a great offense in the ACC.”
LSU: “I like the southern hospitality at LSU. It is real down there. The people ar great, random people act like they have known you for years and it was a good feeling for me there. I like the coaches, the offense and how they use the tight end at LSU too.”
West Virginia: “I didn’t expect to like West Virginia as much as I did. The facilities are nice, it has that home feeling and I love it up there. Everything is close by and it is just a place that feels good.”
Tyler is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign after hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
A dynamic offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to work as both a receiving and blocking tight end with high expectations heading into his senior year.
Now, he's locking in on a decision with the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for the South Carolina native with the clock ticking until he goes public with a decision.
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 2 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
Fall Camp Notes: Who's Standing Out After Week 1?
LSU Lands Commitment From Top 10 Safety in America Aiden Hall
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.