LSU Football Hosting Coveted SEC Commitment, No. 4 Prospect in Arkansas for Visit
Little Rock (Ark.) Maumelle four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. has the attention of several Southeastern Conference programs ahead of his senior campaign.
Kennedy, a current Missouri Tigers commitment, has received scholarship offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with LSU, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others, pursuing his services.
But he remains loyal to his commitment to Eli Drinkwitz and Co. as a member of the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.
Despite staying pledged to Missouri, Kennedy is on the road this weekend checking in with a fellow Southeastern Conference program: The LSU Tigers.
Kennedy is in Baton Rouge for LSU's Junior Day recruiting event, according to his social media, where he will be joined by several top 2026 targets for the program.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is a prospect who's ranking sits as the No. 4 overall prospect in Arkansas with the Razorbacks also in the mix.
As it stands, Kennedy is firm on his Missouri commitment, but a visit to Baton Rouge alongside several coveted prospects will be one to monitor.
Three Junior Day Visitors to Know:
Aiden Hall: Top-5 Safety in America
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for a visit to LSU's Junior Day.
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Now, he'll be back in town for a pivotal visit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the 2026 star.
Mack made his way to Baton Rouge in late July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event alongside several of the top prospects in America.
For the top-ranked wideout in the Bayou State, he's seen premier programs turn up the heat, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
Now, he's set to be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for LSU's Junior Day event, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
But he's also officially released his Top-10 schools after trimming his list:
- Florida State Seminoles
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Mack has hauled in offers from the top programs in America and his offer list proves just that.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025.
Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby continues his rise as a national prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the top programs remaining in his ear.
Darby, a former Mississippi State pledge, received an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU Tigers in November where he wasted no time in joining the class in Baton Rouge.
A player who has burst on the scene as one of the top players in Louisiana last season, Darby has reeled in offers from Miami, Florida State and Tennessee, among several other programs.
Then, after receiving a scholarship from his dream school, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
Darby comes in as the No. 8 overall prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who's been on LSU's radar this season, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in early November while on a visit.
Darby logged 100 receptions for 1,754 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year after putting America on notice.
