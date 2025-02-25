LSU Football Labeled a 'Contender' for Coveted Louisiana Quarterback
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston has proven to be one of the Bayou State's star signal-callers in the 2027 Recruiting Class.
The rising-junior carved out a role as a productive quarterback during a historic sophomore campaign for his prep squad where he began reeling in offers from the top programs in America.
LSU, Georgia, Texas and Florida, among several others, entered the mix in his recruitment with a pivotal offseason ahead in his process.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Houston set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
But three schools are standing out as "contenders" in the Houston Sweepstakes: The LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns.
The 6-foot-0, 195-pounder visited LSU prior to the NCAA Dead Period at the end of January where he continues building a relationship with Brian Kelly's staff.
That same weekend, Houston hit the road and checked in with Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs.
He has the "Who's Who" of college football pursuing his services with the LSU Tigers standing out due to their ability to develop players for the next level, according to On3 Sports.
Houston will prepare for a junior campaign with LSU and other Southeastern Conference programs turning up the heat.
LSU is beginning to look for signal-callers for the future with Houston and others emerging as priority prospects at the quarterback position.
Another Priority 2027 Target: Trae Taylor
Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic quarterback Trae Taylor has carved out a path as one of the top young signal-callers on the prep scene.
Taylor, who's fresh off of an impressive sophomore campaign for his high school squad, has put America on notice after gaining a myriad of offers.
The touted quarterback has hauled in nearly 40 college offers following his two seasons with Carmel Catholic, and with a pivotal offseason ahead, he's trimmed his list.
Taylor has revealed his finalists with the LSU Tigers joining Texas A&M, Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is working through his process at a rapid pace after locking in on a handful of scholsl, but he's also ready to knock the recruiting process out of the way.
Taylor told On3 Sports that he plans to verbally commit to a program this summer on June 6th.
Taylor has developed a relationship with LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan across the last few months.
He's been to Baton Rouge on multiple occasions to soak in the scenes of Death Valley with the program ultimately making an impact in his recruitment.
