LSU Football Lands Commitment From Coveted SEC Transfer Tight End

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green.



The 6’4, 265-pounder heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons in College Station.



Brian Kelly adds to his tight end room for the 2025 season:

- Trey’Dez Green

- Bauer Sharp

- JD LaFleur pic.twitter.com/ydKwyZzt9b