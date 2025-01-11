LSU Football Lands Commitment From Coveted SEC Transfer Tight End
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have landed a commitment from Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green, he revealed via social media on Saturday afternoon.
Green, a former Top-10 tight end in the 2022 Recruiting Class, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Aggies. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder totaled 22 catches for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns across three seasons in College Station.
Green appeared in 17 games with four starts for the Aggies with his production coming during his true freshman campaign in 2022. He suffered a torn ACL in 2023 that sidelined him for most of the season. He totaled 41 snaps in 2024.
The Tigers are hoping Green can return to his true freshman form after injury in 2023 and a down year in 2024.
The Texas A&M transfer arrived in Baton Rouge on Friday to begin a multi-day stay where he ultimately shuts down his recruitment while in town.
With the departures of Mason Taylor (2025 NFL Draft) and Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Transfer Portal), the program has hit the recruiting trail with force when it comes to adding impactful tight ends.
LSU signed JD LaFleur, the top-ranked tight in in Louisiana, along with Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp in December.
Sharp is coming off of a year after leading the Sooners in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) in 2024.
Look for the SEC transfer to come in and be a versatile piece for the LSU offense in both the receiving and blocking game. Brian Kelly raved about his physicality in the run-game. It'll be how he's used most in 2025.
"He's a talented player with physicality; especially in the run game. If you watch him closely, some of the things they did with him in the passing game, we've seen from other tight ends," Kelly said in December.
"If you really look at his body of work, it's the physicality in the run game. Pulling, blocking tackles, being out on the perimeter. Love his physicality in the run-game. Still, a very good athlete. He came in as a quarterback at Southeast Louisiana. He has the ability to do some really good things for us in the passing game as well."
Green, Sharp and 2025 signee JD LaFleur will join returning piece Trey'Dez Green in the tight end room next season with Kelly retooling the room for the future.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
