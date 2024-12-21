LSU Football Lands Commitment From No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Moore, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Hokies.
The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line.
Moore handled business as the starting center for the Hokies where he will now look to take on the same role in Baton Rouge for the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
It's no secret LSU's run-blocking was a struggle in 2024, and with Moore in the mix, it'll give a boost in the trenches the Tigers need.
LSU will lose four starting offensive linemen from the 2024 season with tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones forgoing their final season of eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Along with Campbell and Jones out, veteran guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier depart the program after exercising all of their eligibility.
Now, LSU adds a proven, veteran piece to the trenches that will look to come in and earn staring duties at the center position on day one. He's commitment No. 11 via the NCAA Transfer Portal for LSU to this point.
Moore is the second player from the Virginia Tech Hokies' 2024 squad to take their talents to the Bayou State.
Virginia Tech Star Mansoor Delane Heads to LSU:
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff landed a commitment from Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane on Monday, he revealed via social media.
Delane, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, shuts down his recruitment after a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend.
It's a monster get for Kelly and Co. with Delane's ability to play multiple spots in the defensive backfield with a proven track record.
In three seasons with the Hokies, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after tallying four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category.
During his tenure with the program, he received multiple Freshman All-American and All-ACC honors.
Now, after lighting it up in the ACC, Delane will head to Baton Rouge with the opportunity to become a Day 1 starter for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (6):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
The Additions on Defense (4):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
The Special Teams Additons (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
More LSU News:
The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.