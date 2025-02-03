LSU Football Loses Commitment From Top-10 Defensive Lineman in America

BREAKING: Four-Star DL JaReylan McCoy has Decommitted from LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’7 245 DL from Tupelo, MS had been Committed to the Tigers since January 2nd



Top 100 Recruit in the ‘26 Class & holds a total of 34 Offershttps://t.co/SJoZAWQnn5 pic.twitter.com/4b9yhbxfCY