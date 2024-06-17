LSU Football: No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America Sets Decision Date
The LSU football staff is in the midst of a busy summer recruiting stretch with America's top prospects rotating in and out of Baton Rouge.
Over the weekend, the Tigers welcomed double-digit official visitors headlined by five-stars Jonah Williams and Carius Curne.
Williams, the No. 1 safety in the country, received the red carpet treatment from LSU once again. The dual-sport phenom is being pursued by both Brian Kelly and Jay Johnson as a two-sport target in football and baseball.
For Curne, the top-ranked interior offensive lineman made the trip down to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay as he closes in on a decision.
Now, the coveted LSU target has solidified his plans and will make his college commitment decision on June 19th.
Curne, who's at the top of offensive lineman Brad Davis' 2025 Big Board, will choose between LSU, Arkansas and Missouri.
A former Razorbacks pledge, Sam Pittman's program currently has the edge, but LSU swung for the fences last weekend after receiving the final visit.
Curne backed off of his pledge to Arkansas in March after the Tigers continue surging in his recruitment. It's been a back and forth battle between both programs, according to a source, with a decision date now penciled in.
In what appears to be an LSU vs. Arkansas battle, Curne will go public with his decision on Wednesday, June 19th to solidify his plans and shut down his recruitment.
One of the fastest risers in recent memory, Curne jumped all the way up to the No. 1 IOL in the country, according to On3 Sports.
A player who began playing football in just the ninth grade, Curne's ceiling is sky high with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis doing due diligence in this one.
Now, with less than 48 hours until a decision, the Tigers will sit back and wait to see what transpires down the stretch.
