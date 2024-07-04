LSU Football: No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Dakorien Moore Sets Decision Date
The No. 1 wide receiver in America, Dakorien Moore, will reveal a college decision on Thursday, July 4th with LSU, Oregon, Texas and Ohio State locked in as his four finalists.
The 5-foot-11, 185 pound speedster decommitted from the Bayou Bengals in May after remaining pledged to the program since August.
Now, after a busy stretch of official visits to his four finalists, he's set to come off the board after revealing a commitment date.
Moore spoke with On3 Sports at the On3 Elite Series in May where he broke down his four finalists.
Here's what the top wideout had to say, according to On3 Sports, prior to his official visits:
LSU: “I haven’t seen everything that I need to with LSU. They were kind of behind in the beginning, even though I’ve been down there numerous times and stuff like that. All three of my other schools showed me a lot upfront, and I feel like LSU was behind so I need to see more from them. I’m taking this visit to see that... … I need to see how they develop their players outside of just football, and obviously they have a great program — some of the greats have come from there. But I want to see something outside of that.”
Texas: "It’s always going to be home. It’s close to family, so that’s one major thing it could come down to when I’m thinking about Texas. Obviously they got great NIL, everybody knows that. But I’m looking forward to seeing something else besides that and seeing what they’ve got to show me. They’ve developed players since they pulled them in, and even players that haven’t been so big out of high school."
Oregon: "I love how open I can be when I’m out there. Their uniforms and their style, they’re just different. It’s unique, and it’s not really comparable to any other school I’m looking at. I just think they have great coaches in general. Coach Lanning knows how to judge people, and he is a good judge of character. And he’s really good at building relationships and getting people to trust him. I feel like that reels the great players in. And with Coach Adams, he’s just a well-rounded good coach, good mentor and a good person to be around."
Ohio State: "I love how competitive they are. That was the first thing I noticed when I stepped foot on campus. I could just feel the energy when I walked through the facility. Then after watching practice, I saw evervody have the same focus. They all locked in on football and want to win. They’re a big family, and it’s big city out there. Not too rowdy, it’s kind of calm but there’s stuff to do out there. And they have a huge fan base and a lot of support out there."
The Texas Longhorns currently stand as the frontrunner to land Moore's services. The Top 5 prospect in the 2025 class has had a rollercoaster recruitment, and after backing off of his commitment to LSU, it's been the four finalists battling for his services.
Now, the Longhorns remain the favorites with the Oregon Ducks surging down the stretch.
An LSU source confirmed to LSU Country that the Tigers appear out of the running for his services with Oregon and Texas appearing the battling with the clock ticking.
Moore will make his announcement on Thursday, July 4th at 8:00PM CT as he looks to put his recruitment to bed after a hectic process.
Other LSU News:
History Made: Angel Reese Sets WNBA Record, Rewriting History Books
LSU Football Recruiting Review: Tigers Secure Several Commitments in June
Ex-No. 1 Pick JaMarcus Russell Fired as Coach, Faces Lawsuit
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.