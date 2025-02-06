LSU Football Offers Coveted Texas Quarterback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley has continued his rise as one of the top signal-callers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The fast-rising prospect out of the Lone Star State has been on a hot streak as of late after reeling in scholarships from Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior campaign where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws. He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix.
Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan picked up the phone and dished out an offer to the prized 2026 star on Wednesday.
LSU has begun looking to find a signal-caller in both the 2026 and 2027 cycles with a flurry of offers being dished out.
The first point of attack is adding a quarterback to the 2026 Recruiting Class with Bentley being the most recent offer, but LSU has also dished out a scholarship to another Texas native as of late.
Jake Fette: Top-5 Quarterback in America
El Paso (Tex.) Del Valle quarterback Jake Fette has become a household name in the 2026 Recruiting Class with SEC programs beginning to extend scholarships his way.
Fette, a current Arizona State commit, has reeled in offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and other talented programs as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Now, LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has extended a scholarship offer to Fette with the Tigers getting in the mix.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils in September, but it hasn't stopped the "Who's Who" of college football from remaining in contact.
The youngster burst on the scene as a sophomore in 2023 after throwing for over 2,400 yards and 27 touchdowns with only five interceptions on the season. He also ran for over 340 yards and an additional 13 scores.
Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2024 and he carried the momentum into a pivotal season for his recruitment.
The dynamic signal-caller tossed for 2,488 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air. He also added 589 yards and 11 more scores on the ground while showcasing his mobility.
Fette led his squad to an undefeated regular season in 2024 while becoming the "franchise quarterback" for Del Valle.
Now, despite remaining committed to Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils, other programs have turned up the heat with the LSU Tigers getting in the mix with an offer dished out.
