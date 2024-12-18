LSU Football Pursuing Pair of Key Defensive Transfers Following Visits to Campus
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff are up to nine new additions via the NCAA Transfer Portal after securing a commitment from Oklahoma star wide receiver Nic Anderson on Tuesday night.
Anderson, a coveted wideout in the portal, has officially signed with LSU and will join the program for the 2025 season. He's the third receiver to join the Tigers this offseason.
LSU has made significant moves during the first 10 days of the window with five transfer additions on offense along with four on defense.
Now, there remains a focus on the defense when it comes to a pair of priority targets.
LSU hosted a coveted safety on Monday and Tuesday for a visit and will now bring in a premier defensive lineman for a multi-day stay beginning on Wednesday.
The Pair of Targets to Know:
Tawfiq Byard: South Florida Safety
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have wrapped up an official visit with South Florida safety Tawfiq Byard after a two-day stay in Baton Rouge.
Byard arrived in town on Monday to begin his official visit that then carried into Tuesday. He had the chance to meet with the staff, check out campus and also watch LSU's bowl practice as they begin preparing for the Texas Bowl against the Baylor Bears.
Byard burst on the scene in 2024 after tallying 54 tackles with a pair of sacks and an interception this fall.
Now, he's become a player with interest all across America, which includes Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. will continue swinging for the fences when it comes to one of their premier targets in Byard, but he's enjoying the transfer process. He's taken visits to Virginia Tech and LSU while beginning a trip to see the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday.
Sydir Mitchell: Texas Defensive Lineman
LSU has its sights set on Texas Longhorns transfer Sydir Mitchell after the coveted defensive lineman officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
There was buzz last week that Mitchell would enter the portal, but elected to remain put in Austin for the time being. Then, fast forward to Monday, and his name entered the system.
Now, Mitchell is in the free agent market with the LSU Tigers immediately getting in for the former four-star defensive lineman out of New Jersey.
The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder just wrapped up his second season with the Longhorns after signing with the program in the 2023 recruiting class.
The key piece to keep tabs on: Current LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis recruited Mitchell to Texas while on staff with the Longhorns in 2023.
This will be a mutual connection that the LSU staff will be looking to use in their favor.
Now, the Tigers will get the first official visit of Mitchell's transfer process with the program looking to make a splash.
Mitchell will make his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported first on Tuesday night.
After spending two seasons in Austin, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the program, including only four in 2024 in order to maintain redshirt status.
He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination with Kelly and Co. preparing to swing for the fences in his recruitment.
LSU has bolstered the defensive line this offseason, but there will also be key returning pieces on the interior, including freshman sensations Ahmad Breaux and Dominick McKinley alongside veteran Jacobian Guillory.
But with Guillory returning from a torn Achilles, LSU is in need of impactful pieces that can also compete. Insert Mitchell.
He's the first interior defensive lineman that the Tigers have reportedly made contact with to this point as they prepare to host him for a muilti-day stay.
Over the first 10 days of the NCAA Transfer Portal window, LSU has proven to be one of the most active programs in the free agent market with nine additions.
The Additions on Offense (5):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Additions on Defense (4):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
Now, the program will bring in another priority target with ties to the LSU staff as Texas stud defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell makes his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day trip.
