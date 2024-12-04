LSU Football Signs the No. 1 Prospect in Arkansas, Coveted Lineman Carius Curne
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Now, the fast-rising prospect who's on verge of earning his fifth star is dialed in with the Bayou Bengals ahead of the Early Signing Period.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line has been an issue in 2024. There have been issues in the rushing attack due to a lack of push up front.
With Curne now in the mix, it gives LSU a prospect who can step in on day one and help the program for the foreseeable future.
After Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in America, backed off of his pledge to LSU before flipping to the Michigan Wolverines, it left the program in a "vulnerable" spot. Despite the recent news, Curne remains locked in.
Curne is in, but can LSU pull off another monumental move on the offensive line during the Early Signing Period?
The Buzz: 5-Star Florida State Commit Solomon Thomas
Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas remains one of the hottest names on the recruiting scene with the Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday.
Thomas, the No. 2 ranked interior offensive lineman in America, is currently committed to Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles, but has the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators surging down the stretch.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder out of the Sunshine State is a player firmly on "Flip Watch" with both programs swinging for the fences in crunch time.
Thomas has remained loyal to his Florida State pledge for roughly a year, but with the Early Signing Period here, LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis is busting out all the stops as he makes his final push.
Thomas took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge two weekends ago for LSU's Week 13 clash against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The trip provided Thomas with an opportunity to get one-on-one time with Davis, former LSU players and more during the stay.
From there, he's remained committed to the Seminoles while taking another visit to Tallahassee for Florida State's regular season finale against the Florida Gators last weekend.
Now, in the final hours of his recruitment, it's a three-team race for Thomas with LSU, Florida and Florida State looking to earn his signature on Wednesday.
LSU has made a splash here. The recruiting efforts of position coach Brad Davis has worked wonders, but will it be enough to get over the finish line?
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.