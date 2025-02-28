LSU Football Surging in the Recruitment of a Priority Offensive Line Target
Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin has emerged as a critical target in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff.
Offensive line coach Brad Davis made the trip to the Lone Star State in January to check in with the coveted prospect with the program turning up the heat.
Krempin, the No. 13 rated offensive tackle in America, is a Top-200 prospect in next-year's cycle with the "Who's Who" of college football extending offers.
He has the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs and Michigan Wolverines sitting atop his list currently with the LSU Tigers also surging in his recruitment.
The opportunity to sit down with Coach Davis was a big one for Krempin last month after the Tigers' position coach made the trip up to his hometown for an in-home visit.
Now, he's added LSU to his visit list for the spring after the Bayou Bengals locked in one of his four official visits on the schedule.
Krempin will officially visit Baton Rouge for the weekend of May 30th, he revealed via social media, with officials also set with Texas, SMU and Michigan in June as well.
It's a big opportunity for LSU to get more face time with the coveted target in what will be the first official visit of his process.
Krempin will also unofficially visit Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan, Texas A&M, Texas and Colorado this spring.
The coveted offensive lineman was in Baton Rouge for a game day trip when Kelly and Co. took on the Alabama Crimson Tide last season as well.
He's now had the chance to meet with the LSU staff on multiple occasions with another trip cemented for the final weekend of May.
The LSU coaching staff is turning up the heat in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after checking in with double-digit priority targets in January for in-home visits. The staff also traveled to high schools to visit with coaches and players while on the road.
It was a busy stretch with multiple fresh offers being dished out, sit down conversations and more with the program beginning to ramp up the push for next year's class.
LSU holds a Top-3 2026 Recruiting Class and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference with six verbal commitments as it stands.
Which commits make up the class to this point?
The Quick Hits: LSU's 2026 Commitments [6]:
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 23 overall prospect in America.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Hall is rated as the No. 4 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-75 prospect in America.
Brysten Martinez: 4-star Offensive Tackle
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Feb. 13. He is rated as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America and is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Martinez is rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in Louisiana and a Top-160 prospect in America.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America.
Jalan Chapman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
