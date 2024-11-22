LSU Football Target, No. 1 WR in America Shuts Down Recruitment for Oregon Ducks

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Dakorien Moore has shut down his recruitment, he tells me for @on3recruits



The #1 WR in ‘25 will sign with the Ducks on December 4th



“Oregon family, let’s build something special! Recruitment officially closed. #scoducks🦆”https://t.co/N7cnoc8et2 pic.twitter.com/YZuoqKhEEC