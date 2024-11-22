LSU Football Target, No. 1 WR in America Shuts Down Recruitment for Oregon Ducks
Duncanville (Tex.) five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore backed off of his commitment to the LSU Tigers on May 17th with a slew of programs swinging for the top wideout in America.
Moore, the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 Recruiting Class, had been committed to the Bayou Bengals for roughly 10 months before electing to reopen his recruitment prior to the summer.
Following two months back on the market, Moore made the decision to commit to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in July with the decision sending shockwaves across the recruiting scene.
The "Who's Who" of college programs were in the ear of Moore, including the Tigers, despite the five-star prospect backing off of his pledge to the program.
Moore has been committed to the Ducks since July, but it didn't stop LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton from keeping the dialogue flowing with the coveted prospect.
Fast forward to LSU's Top 15 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Moore made the decision to travel to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit.
Moore, who's, friends with LSU running back Caden Durham, made his way to town to check in with Durham while looking at the Tigers once again.
Ultimately, the visit wrapped up with zero buzz following the trip back to The Boot.
Now, after a rigorous recruiting process, Moore has announced he has completely shut down his recruitment and will put pen to paper with the Oregon Ducks during the Early Signing Period in December.
The LSU target has shut things down and will make things official with Lanning and Co. in two weeks.
For the Tigers, they currently hold commitments from a trio of 2025 wideouts:
- Derek Meadows (4-star)
- TaRon Francis (4-star)
- Phillip Wright (4-star)
Meadows will be one to keep tabs on with the coveted prospect trending towards the Michigan Wolverines down the stretch.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Moore as a prospect:
"One of the nation's top offensive weapons following immensely productive junior season and a second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship. In the 5-11, 180-185 range but possesses musculature that presents a more stout receiver than listed size on paper may suggest. Owns good length and large hands to further enhance catch radius and playmaking ability."
"Caught more than 70 passes for 1,500-plus yards and 18 TDs on 21+ yards per reception in 2023, showcasing consistent field-stretching vertical ability, as well as short-to-intermediate effectiveness enhanced by run-after-catch artistry. Regularly capable of sudden explosion from a dead stop in RAC situations. Displays speed-changing nuance without punitive down-shifting as a decelerator/accelerator. Same concept applies to route-running and athleticism to create late separation."
"Legitimate sprinter with track and field accolades, but also flashes dangerous open-field elusiveness. Gets on top of corners in a flash and shows excellent downfield ball-tracking concentration. Spatially aware of defender, boundaries, etc., and displays good body control when required. Plays bigger than listed in the red zone thanks to timing, ball skills, and adjustment acumen. Outstanding sprint data with a 10.40 100 and 21.70 200, plus enormous long jump data."
"Projects as a high-major impact player with the potential to advance to the pro level sooner than later. Legitimate high-round upside."
