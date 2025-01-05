LSU Football Transfer Target, No. 2 OT in the Portal Reveals Commitment Decision
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have reeled in multiple immediate impact transfers via the portal market over the last 30 days.
Kelly and Co. knew the NCAA Transfer Portal would be a critical piece in retooling the roster for the 2025 season where the program knocked it out of the park.
LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by Florida State's Patrick Payton, Virginia Tech's Mansoor Delane and Oklahoma's Nic Anderson, among several others.
The Tigers have brought in multiple recruiting classes under Kelly via the high school ranks with young pieces evolving in Baton Rouge, but the staff knew immediate impact veterans were of the utmost importance.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said in December. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
But's it's virtually impossible to win every recruiting battle in the new college football landscape with programs swinging for the fences.
LSU hosted Washington State transfer Fa'alili Fa'amoe in December for a visit to Baton Rouge with the program turning up the heat for the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in the portal.
The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder became one of the top options via the portal market with a slew of heavy-hitters pressing for his services.
LSU, Nebraska and Michigan, among others, battled down the stretch, but it was an ACC program that ultimately won out. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Fa'amoe follows his former offensive line coach at Washington State over to Wake Forest for what will be his final season of eligibility.
For the Tigers, the program has shined in the portal market with a pair of immediate impact offensive line signees to this point.
The Signees: Offensive Line Addition
Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
Moore, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Hokies.
The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line.
Moore handled business as the starting center for the Hokies where he will now look to take on the same role in Baton Rouge for the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
It's no secret LSU's run-blocking was a struggle in 2024, and with Moore in the mix, it'll give a boost in the trenches the Tigers need.
LSU will lose four starting offensive linemen from the 2024 season with tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones forgoing their final season of eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Josh Thompson: Northwestern
Thompson, the No. 1 uncommitted interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected LSU over Tennessee down the stretch in his recruitment.
It's another tremendous get by Kelly and Co. in order to land Thompson's services.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs expressing significant interest.
With four starting offensive lineman departing the program, Thompson is a plug-and-play guy that can make an impact as both a tackle or guard.
