LSU Football Transfer Target, No. 4 OT in the Portal Reveals Commitment Decision
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff remain in pursuit of the top talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program hitting the recruiting trail with force.
LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by Florida State's Patrick Payton, Virginia Tech's Mansoor Delane and Oklahoma's Nic Anderson, among several others.
The Tigers have brought in multiple recruiting classes under Kelly via the high school ranks with young pieces evolving in Baton Rouge, but the staff knew immediate impact veterans were of the utmost importance.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said in December. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
But's it's nearly impossible to win every recruiting battle in the new college football landscape with programs swinging for the fences.
LSU had expressed interest in Alabama offensive line transfer Elijah Pritchett once the sought-after target officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Pritchett, who appeared in 13 games for the Crimson Tide in 2024 with 10 starts at right tackle, was named to the Outland Trophy Watchlist this season.
The 6-foot-6, 312-pounder played a pivotal role for Alabama in 2023 as a reserve offensive lineman after taking strides in the right direction prior to starting in 2024.
But Pritchett made the decision to enter the portal following the 2024 season in search of a new home with multiple schools expressing interest, including the LSU Tigers.
Pritchett ultimately took a visit to Nebraska to check in with the Cornhuskers this week where the program hit it out of the park.
Fast forward to Wednesday and Pritchett went public with a commitment decision to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers after three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He is the No. 4 rated offensive tackle in the portal.
For the Tigers, the program has shined in the portal market with a pair of immediate impact offensive line signees to this point.
The Signees: Offensive Line Addition
Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
Moore, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Hokies.
The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line.
Moore handled business as the starting center for the Hokies where he will now look to take on the same role in Baton Rouge for the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
It's no secret LSU's run-blocking was a struggle in 2024, and with Moore in the mix, it'll give a boost in the trenches the Tigers need.
LSU will lose four starting offensive linemen from the 2024 season with tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones forgoing their final season of eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Josh Thompson: Northwestern
Thompson, the No. 1 uncommitted interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected LSU over Tennessee down the stretch in his recruitment.
It's another tremendous get by Kelly and Co. in order to land Thompson's services.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs expressing significant interest.
With four starting offensive lineman departing the program, Thompson is a plug-and-play guy that can make an impact as both a tackle or guard.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
