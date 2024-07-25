LSU Recruiting Buzz: The Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Dual-Sport Phenom
Five-star Galveston (Tex.) safety Jonah Williams is ready to make a college decision after locking in a commitment date on Wednesday.
Williams, the top-ranked safety in America, will reveal a commitment on August 24th where he will choose between LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas and USC.
For the Tigers, Brian Kelly and the staff continue ramping up their push for the dual-sport star as he closes in on a decision.
Now, Williams will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend. It'll mark his second trip to Louisiana this summer after officially visiting back in June.
He's at the top of Kelly and Co.'s "must haves" in the current recruiting class with LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen turning up the heat for the sought-after defensive back.
This weekend, he'll be accompanied by a myriad of LSU commits, targets and staff members for the annual pool party in "The Boot".
LSU currently holds commitments from Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB), among several other top-ranked prospects in the current class.
Down the stretch, the Tigers will now be looking to add their fourth prospect rated No. 1 at his position in Williams.
Despite being one of the top players in the 2025 cycle on the gridiron, he's also viewed as a coveted target on the diamond as well.
Williams is one of the top baseball prospects in the Lone Star State and has both football and baseball on his mind at the next level.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder took his official visit to LSU in June where he had the opportunity to check out both programs once on campus.
Brian Kelly and LSU baseball's Jay Johnson provided their pitch with Williams taking a photoshoot sporting both uniforms.
Williams is one of the top baseball players in Texas and primarily handles duties as a left-handed pitcher and outfielder. He'll also weigh his options in the 2025 MLB Draft next July.
Now, fast forward to this weekend, and the Tigers will once again have an impressive pitch for the prized target.
The LSU baseball program, led by Johnson and Co., are fresh off of winning the College World Series in 2023, while the football program has room for early playing time in the secondary.
Williams has taken his fair share of visits this summer, with Texas A&M and Oregon viewed as the main competition to land his services, but the Tigers will swing for the fences once again.
LSU secondary coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen have kept tabs on one of the best all-around athletes in America as he prepares to make his way to The Boot on Friday.
Now, an August 24th decision date is set in stone with LSU looking to add to their No. 3 overall recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.
