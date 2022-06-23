Skip to main content

News: Tigers Land 2023 Wide Receiver Kyle Parker

Parker becomes sixth commit in 2023 class, provides versatility at the receiver position

The Tigers gained a huge piece to their 2023 recruiting class with three-star wide receiver Kyle Parker announcing his commitment Thursday afternoon. The Texas native has been on quite the recruiting tour over the last few weeks, ultimately feeling at home with the Tigers.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster chose LSU over Texas, Louisville and Oklahoma State, among others. Parker officially visited all four schools this summer with his desired commitment date coming before his senior season.

With family in the New Orleans area, this helped the Tigers significantly in the recruitment process, wanting to be closer to them and giving a chance for his family to attend home games at LSU.

Parker finished the 2021 season with 48 receptions for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 403 yards as a punt return specialist with two touchdowns and averaged 30.8 yards per kick return.

Throughout his high school career, Parker has shown his versatility on the football field. The ability to make something out of nothing on a screen pass or go up and become a deep-ball threat is what intrigued the Tigers. Parker’s physicality is a piece of his game that will go a long way at the collegiate level.

Parker is the sixth commit in the Tigers 2023 class and the first wide receiver to announce his pledge. With the recruitment process shut down, Parker now has the chance to maximize his senior year and prepare his body for college.

The Tigers are set to continue adding to their recruiting class with a number of targets set to make their college announcement in the coming weeks. It’s been a busy month of June for this staff with results beginning to unfold. 

