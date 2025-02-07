No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Five-Star LSU Football Target Planning Official Visit
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is in the midst of a critical offseason as he begins navigating a busy recruitment process.
Keys, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has an offer list with over 30 schools extending scholarships to the star pass catcher, but last month, he elected to trim his list.
Keys revealed a final 12 schools with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.
It's a strong final 12 programs with LSU's work certainly cut out for them down the stretch, but Keys is enjoying the process to this point. The main goal right now is perfecting his craft.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
The process has treated Keys well. He's visited a myriad of schools as he sits back and enjoys life as a five-star prospect.
With over 30 schools in his ear, it's about taking the time to listen to each pitch; not feel any pressure to make a decision too quickly on a whim.
“I don’t get much pressure to commit; I know what I want to do,” Keys said. “I know what I want. When they pressure, they don’t try to make me commit but they try to convince me by saying little things that you catch.
"They are mostly promoting their school, and trying to get me there. They talk about how they want me, how I would fit, what they could offer in the development part and how they can help get me better. They go over their resume, they have the proof on sending guys to the league (NFL).”
Keys also revealed to High School On SI the schools that have been turning up the heat once the NCAA Dead Period was lifted last month.
Programs could begin visiting in-person with multiple schools making sure to get face-to-face interactions with the coveted wideout.
“Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, and in-state schools like Mississippi, Mississippi State, and USM (Southern Miss) – there are a bunch of schools,” Keys mentioned. “Nebraska is another one. They are coming down sometime in January. Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Mizzou, Oklahoma, and USC.”
Now, Keys has locked in six official visits across the next few months with the LSU Tigers expected to get one.
The No. 1 wide receiver in America will officially visit LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama Miami and Texas A&M.
As it currently stands for the Tigers, LSU has five commitments in the 2026 cycle with a pair of wideouts pledged to the purple and gold: Jakai Anderson and Kenny Darby.
The 2026 Wide Receiver Commitments [2]:
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
