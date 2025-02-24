No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Five-Star LSU Football Target Sets Spring Visits
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys continues his emergence as the top pass-catcher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after wrapping up a standout junior campaign in 2024.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has pieced together an offer list of over 30 schools extending scholarships, but in January, he elected to trim his list.
Keys revealed a final 12 schools with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.
It's a strong final 12 programs with LSU's work certainly cut out for them down the stretch, but Keys is enjoying the process to this point.
The main goal? Perfect his craft, sharpen his skills and become a more explosive player ahead of what many expect to be a stellar senior season in 2025.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
The recruiting process has treated Keys well. He's visited a myriad of schools as he sits back and enjoys life as a five-star prospect.
With over 30 schools in his ear, it's about taking the time to listen to each pitch; not feel any pressure to make a decision too quickly on a whim.
“I don’t get much pressure to commit; I know what I want to do,” Keys said. “I know what I want. When they pressure, they don’t try to make me commit but they try to convince me by saying little things that you catch.
"They are mostly promoting their school, and trying to get me there. They talk about how they want me, how I would fit, what they could offer in the development part and how they can help get me better. They go over their resume, they have the proof on sending guys to the league (NFL).”
Keys also revealed to High School On SI the schools that turned up the heat prior to the NCAA Dead Period in February.
Programs could visit in-person during the month of January with multiple schools making sure to get face-to-face interactions with the coveted wideout.
“Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, and in-state schools like Mississippi, Mississippi State, and USM (Southern Miss) – there are a bunch of schools,” Keys mentioned. “Nebraska is another one. They are coming down sometime in January. Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Mizzou, Oklahoma, and USC.”
Now, Keys has begun setting up unofficial and official visits with this spring schedule now locked in:
- Tennessee: March 10
- LSU: March 18
- Texas A&M: March 29
- Michigan: April 5
The Bayou Bengals are heavily in the mix with a spring visit now set in stone along with an official visit lined up for the summer.
More LSU News:
The Breakdown: LSU Football Holds No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC
LSU Football "Firmly in the Mix" for Coveted Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commitment
Three Observations From LSU Baseball's Opening Weekend Sweep
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.